Hillary Clinton accuses campus protestors of being ignorant of Mideast and US history: ‘Propaganda is not education’

Former US Secretary of States Hillary Clinton slammed the pro-Palestine protests at campuses across the country, suggesting that young demonstrators “don’t know very much” about the history of the Middle East or the US. Appearing on the MSNBC show "Morning Joe" on Thursday, Hillary Clinton claimed that she has met several youngsters over the last few months, adding that "I have had many conversations" with them.(AP)

“They don’t know very much at all about the history of the Middle East, or frankly about history, in many areas of the world, including in our own country.”

Clinton then went on to talk about Yasir Arafat, the former leader of the Palestinian Authority, and the Camp David Summit in 2000. She said that young people "don't know" that the Palestinians would already have their own state if Arafat had agreed to an agreement mediated by her husband President Bill Clinton.

Terming his refusal as “one of the great tragedies of history”, she claimed that Arafat "wanted" to sign the deal but was "pretty sure he'd be killed" by Hamas terrorists.

Clinton asserts ‘propaganda is not education’

Clinton, who has faced wrath of pro-Palestine supporters in the past, stated that campus protestors may have fallen to pro-Hamas "propaganda" on social media or in their classrooms since they are receiving information that frequently contains a hidden "agenda" or without "any kind of context."

Explaining that "propaganda is not education", she said that propaganda, whether on TikTok or in the classroom, is the exact antithesis of education. “Anybody who is teaching in a university, or anyone who is putting content on social media, should be held responsible for what they include and what they exclude,” she stressed.

The former first lady further said that what is being projected on TikTok about "what's going on in the Middle East is woefully false".

She called on professors and said that they "need to do a better job" in assisting young generation understand how to "filter" and evaluate information on global events.

Clinton faces backlash

Meanwhile, Clinton came under fire on social media over her comments about ongoing demonstrations on university campuses. Clinton, a professor at Columbia University, was slammed for underestimating the abilities of students.

“Young people have better things to do than speak to Hillary Clinton, a textbook contemptuous, cold hearted politician,” one X user wrote.

A second user wondered, “How many young people does she speak to.”

“Hi Hillary, I taught Joe Sacco’s Palestine to my first year students this semester. Do you want to know what they all said? Why didn’t we know this? Why was this kept from us?" one more chimed in. “These students know and that’s why they are protesting. It doesn’t require a PhD, just humanity.”

Around 1,200 Israelis were killed after Hamas launched a surprising attack on Israel last October. Following this, Israel launched a war against Hamas, killingat least 34,000Palestinians, as per the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.