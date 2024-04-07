Hillary Clinton’s homecoming to Wellesley met with students protest amid Gaza war: 'Blood on her hands'

After facing the wrath of pro-Palestine supporters in New York, Joe Biden's close aide and former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton met with protest on Saturday during her visit to Wellesley College. Hillary Clinton returned to her college to accept the honor of having a college building name after her. On campus, demonstrators gathered to intimidate attendees of the women-led democracy event that included Clinton, Fox News reported. (AP)

They claimed that the former US States secretary was unaffected by the violence against Palestinians.

The protest comes at time when Biden administration is under fire over its response to Israel's war on Gaza that has killed over 33,000 Palestinians and failure to declare a ceasefire.

According to local news media reports, irate students reportedly distributed flyers around the campus claiming that Clinton is the "most beloved war criminal" at Wellesley and that the former first lady has "blood on her hands."

The college administration recognised the protest, but did not denounce it.

In a statement, Vice president and dean of students Sheilah Shaw Horton said, "I encourage all who participate in activism to follow the demonstration policy and be mindful of our Code of Student Conduct so that you remain safe for yourself, and for our community."

This wasn't the first time that Clinton was met with demonstration during her visit to American universities.

During her February visit to Columbia University, she was heckled by the demonstrators who called her a "war criminal."

The latest demonstration in Wellesley comes only a few days after Clinton lectured American voters on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show."

Fallon questioned Clinton about how she would respond to those who are "upset" that they only have two options: former President Trump and incumbent Biden.

"Get over yourself," Clinton said, adding that "Those are the two choices.”

Hillary and Bill Clinton accused of facilitating genocide'

In New York City, Hillary and her husband Bill Clinton were labeled as 'super predator' and a 'piece of shit' respectively.

As they Clintons were leaving a Biden fundraiser, they were heckled by pro-Palestine protestors who accused them of "facilitating genocide" in Palestine.

"You are responsible for genocides, you are responsible for atrocities. You're literally helping facilitate the genocide of Palestinian people," one protestor shouted.

Hillary appeared to remain unaffected by the abuse hurled at the couple as she continued to smile and then got into her car. Following this, one shouted, "Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, we can see you hiding in the back of your car."

“I hope their screams haunt you every night,” another protestor added.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed after Hamas launched unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.