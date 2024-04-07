'Joe, we're gonna..': What went down in the phone call between President Biden and Netanyahu

President Joe Biden recently had an important conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a brief phone call about the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The US President listed several things that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should do immediately to “specifically, concretely and measurably” implement the protection of civilians at all costs. This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 28, 2023. Biden and Netanyahu spoke Monday, March 18, in their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza, conduct of war. (AP Photo)(AP)

Increase humanitarian aid in Gaza

President Joe Biden outlined a number of steps he urged the Israeli Prime Minister to take as soon as possible, CNN reports. As per the information these measures include- opening the Erez border crossing to northern Gaza and a port in southern Israel, Ashdod, to allow humanitarian aid to reach people who need it. Biden also urged Netanyahu to “boost the flow of goods through the port of Kerem,” another entry point into Gaza.

As per the CNN source who is familiar with the conversation, cited Netanyahu as responding: “Joe, we’re gonna do it.”

Inside the phone call between President Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu

These measures were not just a suggestion, but the USA wanted to enforce them as a matter of priority. Biden called the incident “unacceptable",” according to the White House's description of the conversation. On Thursday evening, the “Israeli security cabinet had approved these three measures to increase humanitarian aid in the besieged enclave.”

The call was Biden's first since the attack on World Central Kitchen employees, in which seven people lost their lives. Biden reportedly warned Netanyahu that there would be "severe consequences" if Israel did not change its approach to the war in the Strip. US officials have declined to specify what changes to US policy are being discussed in the call, both in the official White House readout and in public statements after the call.

US aiming to halt arms supplies?

Earlier, Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House, joined 40 other Democratic lawmakers in calling on President Joe Biden to halt the shipment of U.S. weapons to Israel. This comes after the Gaza Ministry of Health announced that more than 33,000 people have died in the war. The report emphasises that there is a severe famine in the densely populated coastal region, which is exacerbating the existing humanitarian crisis. This has led to worldwide criticism of the war and the arms trade.