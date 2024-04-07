'SNL Weekend Update' brutally ridicules New York City earthquake and Trump over recent mockery of Biden

The hosts of 'Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update' mocked New Yorkers over the recent earthquake in the city and blasted former US president Donald Trump over his cocaine comment on incumbent Joe Biden. After his briefing on the NY earthquake, Colin Jost moved to discuss US politics ahead of the presidential elections, which would potentially see a rematch between incumbent Joe Biden and Donald Trump in November.(Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update)

Speaking about the quake that rattled New York, Colin Jost said: “Well, yesterday, everyone in New York pretended they felt an earthquake,” adding that “Just admit it, you thought it was wind.”

Calling the earthquake “the best possible disaster,” he quipped, "It was kind of like the time I saw my dad in the shower. It was a little scary, there was no permanent damage, but I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

'SNL Weekend Update' discusses US politics

After his briefing on the NYC earthquake, Jost moved to discuss US politics ahead of the presidential elections, which would potentially see a rematch between incumbent Biden and Trump in November.

Taking a shot at Trump for declaring that he would take on Biden in a debate at any time or place, Jost said the ex-US president pointed to a vacant podium on stage.

"And now Trump and Biden are both polling 80 points behind the podium," he remarked.

Trump claimed in a recent interview that Biden was high on cocaine during his State of the Union address in March, saying that "he was all jacked up".

"Huh. It almost sounds like Donald Trump knows exactly what it feels like to be on cocaine," Jost said, before playing a clip of Trump carelessly dancing to the song "YMCA" at a campaign rally and then fumbling his words.

Michael Che slams Trump for targetting Biden over ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’

Another host Michael Che commented on recent controversy surrounding Biden where he was bashed by Trump and other GOP leaders for proclaiming Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter.

Trump intends to declare November 5th as "Christian Visibility", Che joked, adding that "Wait, I thought that was called Ash Wednesday".

This year, the two days coincided on March 31. While the Transgender Day of Visibility is observed on March 31 every year, Easter falls on a different date.

The SNL host further talked about House Republicans' proposed bill to rename Washington Dulles Airport after Trump as a tribute to the former president.

“Because airports are a lot like Trump—a chaotic nightmare that turns you against your own family,” Jost chuckled.

