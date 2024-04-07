Who is Donald Trump's biggest Palm Beach donor as he pockets $50 million in one night

Former US President Donald Trump employed a clubby billionaire’s fundraiser at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, last Saturday to prove that the Republican big money people are flowing to him with a Ferris wheel look-alike, pocketing as much as $50.5 million However, his main backer has been haunting around his office room with checking coming soon! Donald Trump courts billionaire donors at his lavish Palm Beach estate in a bid to secure electoral funds.(AP/AFP)

Who is Miriam Adelson?

Trump seems to have almost found a way into the heart of the greatest bloat spenders, Miriam Adelson, who is considered amongst the richest women in the world. She is the major shareholder of Las Vegas Sands, the company her husband Sheldon Adelson built.

The lady and her late husband donated $90 million to Trump´s 2020 campaign and was the largest donor to Trump’s 2020 effort, but she has not yet given to Trump’s 2024 bid. She is now one of the few veteran billionaires vouched for remaining, including Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman and Paul Singer from Elliot Management.

The ex-White House boss shares phone conversations with her once in a while, and they had dinner together two months ago at the Trump mansion in Las Vegas and at Mar-a-Lago in the city of Palm Beach.

Trump slowly closing Biden’s money lead

Since Trump is squaring up against current US President Joe Biden with a deep pocket, he is going to need all the support he gets as he rescues some donations to beat the mounting legal bills.

Trump hinted during his Saturday speeches that it’s twice the amount Biden recently received in a single meetup.

“This is likely to be the biggest and one of the most successful fundraising events in political history,” said Brian Ballard, the fundraiser of the GOP.

Together, Trump and his wife, Melania looked nearly 120 people in the eyes and delivered a 45-minute long speech, as per the guests visiting.

He mentioned the need to develop new sources of energy within the country's borders and the sealing of southern borders. Furthermore, has spoken about extending the tax cuts he signed as the President. He droned his anthem no other, and he also asked for to debate with Biden.

“Success will be our only revenge,” the 45th US PResident hailed.

In 2016, Adelson contributed money to several Republicans, including Senator Ted Cruz from Texas and Florida’s former governor, Jeb Bush. However, when Trump’s campaign started, Adelson started making his contributions to Trump.

Now the whole world, which includes Adelson, sees there is some truth in these predictions, it is obvious that GOP tycoons are returning to Trump. Saturday, as we talk, has already earned us 50.5 million dollars. John Paulson who is the billionaire hedge fund manager and is considered as a candidate for a Treasury Secretary if Donald Trump wins the second term says so.

“This overwhelming support demonstrates the enthusiasm for President Trump and his policies,” Paulson asserts.