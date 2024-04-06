Donald Trump makes bizarre claim about Biden's ‘worst’ SOTU address: 'He was higher than a kite'

Former US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on incumbent Joe Biden, calling his State of the Union speech "the worst address I've ever seen". When asked if he thinks Biden was using cocaine, Trump suggested that Biden was "all jacked up" and "higher than a kite" during the SOTU speech last month.(AFP)

The GOP leader on Thursday appeared in an interview with radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt and recalled reports of cocaine drug recovered from the White House in July last year.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

When asked if he thinks the president was using cocaine, Trump suggested that Biden was "all jacked up" and "higher than a kite" during the SOTU speech last month.

"I don't know what he's using, but that was not, hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way it was the worst address I've ever seen," Trump said.

"I think what happened, you know that white stuff, that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine at the White House, I don't know, I think something is going on there," he added.

He went on to claim that Biden is "being helped in some way" because "most of the time, he looks like he’s falling asleep."

Demanding a debate with Biden, Trump stated the Democrat should be drug tested before the event. “I want to debate. And I think debates, with him, at least, should be drug tested. I want a drug test.”

Despite Trump's claim, there is no proof that Biden was high on anything during his State of the Union address, despite Republicans and his critics speculating about where he got his energy from.

A white, powdery substance was discovered in a cubby next to the West Executive door of the White House in July 2023 and it was determined to be cocaine. Following this, the US Secret Service launched an investigation and sent the materials to the FBI crime laboratory for further examination. However, no latent fingerprints were found during the analysis to come to a firm conclusion. The absence of tangible evidence led to the closure of the Secret Service's inquiry.

Also Read: Will Hillary Clinton's ‘get over yourself’ advise to upset voters backfire on Joe Biden?

Is Biden ready to debate with Trump ahead of presidential elections?

In March, Biden made it clear that any debate with Trump "depends on his behaviour".

Biden's response came after Trump challenged him to debates “anytime, anywhere, anyplace”. They both debated twice during the 2020 presidential campaign. However, a third debate was postponed.

Also Read: ‘Stop it now’: Joe Biden gets stern warning from wife Jill as US authorises more bombs for Israel

Trump, who is the GOP presidential candidate, has previously made absurd claims regarding Biden's drug use.

In 2016, Trump was caught on camera sniffing repeatedly during a presidential debate. Some assumed that he must be using cocaine.

Actor Carrie Fisher and ex-Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean claimed that Trump was under the influence of cocaine.