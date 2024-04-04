‘Stop it now’: Joe Biden gets stern warning from wife Jill as US authorises more bombs for Israel

As US President Joe Biden continues to receive backlash over his handling of the Gaza crisis, US First Lady Jill Biden issued a "no-nonsense" warning to the POTUS. Jill Biden's warning to Joe comes amidst the report that the Biden administration has authorised to hand over 1,000 500-pound bombs and more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs to Israel.(Bloomberg)

The warning comes amidst the report that the Biden administration has authorised to hand over 1,000 500-pound bombs and more than 1,000 small-diameter bombs to Israel, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

When and where was the warning issued?

According to The Mirror, Jill issued the warning on Tuesday night during a Ramadan gathering at the White House with Muslim community members. During the dinner, a guest confronted Biden, saying that his wife had denied him attending the meeting due to the president's support for Israel.

In response, Biden stated that he understood because his own wife, Jill, had put pressure on him over the matter. A witness who heard Biden stated that he took notes since they were surprised by the First Lady's staunch position on the issue.

When questioned about Biden's comments on Wednesday, White House representatives claimed there was no disagreement between Jill and the President about the Israel-Hamas war. Biden and Jill have similar goals, according to a statement made by the First Lady's communications director, Elizabeth Alexander.

"Just like the president, the First Lady is heartbroken over the attacks on aid workers and the ongoing loss of innocent lives in Gaza. They both want Israel to do more to protect civilians."

Before leaving the Tuesday meeting, a doctor, who is Palestinian-American, raised his voice over killings in Gaza and gave Biden a note and a picture of an 8-year-old orphan from Rafah, which Israel intends to attack next.

According to doctor Thaer Ahmad, Biden responded, saying, “I understand”.

US approves more bombs for Israel despite global criticism

The Biden administration approved the transferring of MK82 bombs and small-diameter explosives, more than 2,000 weapons in total, on Monday. This authorisation comes at a time when Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is being blasted over the recent raid on a humanitarian convoy in Gaza that led to the deaths of seven workers from the non-profit World Central Kitchen (WCK). Netanyahu admitted that the humanitarian workers had been "inadvertently" singled out.

However, a State Department official said the approval was made before the Israeli raid in Gaza.

The approval's announcement coincides with mounting calls for the Biden administration to start limiting military aid to Israel.

While Biden expressed his outrage over the WCK strike and said that he will speak with Netanyahu on Thursday, Blinken said in a press conference in Paris that the United States has "a longstanding commitment to Israel's security and to helping ensure its ability to defend itself."

Over 190 humanitarian workers had already lost their lives amidst the ongoing war, reported CNN.

Biden's endorsement of Israel's military operations in Gaza, which include the sale of US arms, has angered a large number of Muslim Americans. The war began on October 7 when Hamas launched an onslaught that claimed the lives of 1,200 Israelis. Over 33,000 Palestinians have been killed so far.