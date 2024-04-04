Virginia's Dulles International Airport to be renamed after Donald Trump? Here's what to know

Ahead of the US presidential elections, a group of House Republicans has introduced a bill, seeking to rename the international airport close to central Washington DC after Donald Trump. After introducing the bill, Reschenthaler spoke to Fox News Digital and hailed Trump for his leadership as the 45th president of the United States.(Getty Images via AFP)

Chief Deputy Whip U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, introduced the bill on Friday along with six cosponsors, including Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn; and Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After introducing the bill, Reschenthaler spoke to Fox News Digital and hailed Trump for his leadership as the 45th president of the United States.

“In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," he stated.

As millions of domestic and international passengers fly through the Dulles International Airport, he said: “There is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump International Airport’ as they land on American soil.”

Also Read: Donald Trump's niece spells doom for Truth Social, ‘it's destined for failure’, experts agree

Democrats counter the bill: 'I'd suggest they find a federal prison'

While he said that the renaming would reflect "no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength", Democrats countered that it would be more fitting to name "a federal prison" in Trump's honor.

It is unlikely that the bill would become a law due to the Senate's Democratic majority and the lower house's narrow Republican majority.

After the proposal, Democrat Gerry Connolly issued a statement in response to the criminal charges that Trump is facing.

"If Republicans want to name something after him, I'd suggest they find a federal prison," he said.

Also Read: After a high Trump Media's share plummet, experts warn of risks linked to Trump

As per the proposal, the airport would be renamed as "Donald J Trump International Airport", replacing the current name which was adopted in honor of John Foster Dulles, who served as the secretary of state during Dwight Eisenhower's administration in the 1950s.

"Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper, or other record of the United States to the airport referred to in subsection (a) shall be considered to be a reference to the Donald J. Trump International Airport," the bill stated.

Know about Dulles International Airport

The White House is only about 27 miles from Virginia's Washington Dulles International Airport.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics rated Dulles 33rd out of 764 airports in the United States in terms of passenger volume in 2023. Last year, Dulles handled almost 25 million travellers between domestic and international travel.

According to the website Air Advisor, it is also the fourth-largest airport in the United States in terms of land size.