'Super predator' Hillary Clinton heckled by Palestine supporters over Gaza deaths: ‘I hope their screams haunt you…’

Former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill became a target of pro-Palestine protestors in New York City. The incident occurs at a time when the Biden administration is dealing with intense criticism for continuing to defend Israel in the midst of a war that has killed over 33,000 Palestinians. Former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill became a target of Pro-Palestine protestors in New York City.(AP )

The demonstrators branded Hillary a "super predator" and accused the pair of "facilitating genocide" as they left a Biden fundraiser on Wednesday. The couple was singled out due to their long association with Biden, whose backing of Israel during its catastrophic shelling of Gaza has drawn heavy criticism.

A hostile mob also called Bill a "piece of s**t" and flung insults at the couple.

Hillary was heading out of the Music Box Theater with Bill after viewing a preview of "Suffs," the show which she has produced.

One protestor asked Hillary if anyone has told her "that you are super predator".

Another person yelled, "Bill Clinton, you're a genocide supporter. F*** you, you piece of s**t."

Even as the criticism continued, Hillary seemed unperturbed, extending a hand to wave and smiling at the crowd.

After the couple got into their car, the protestors continued to bash them for atrocities in Palestine, saying that "You're literally helping facilitate the genocide of Palestinians."

A female protestor even grilled Hillary over the killing of women in Gaza.

"F***ing piece of s**t Hillary! Over 34,000 people are dead, Hillary. Call yourself a feminist? Women are dying in Gaza."

Accusing "Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton" of hiding in the back of her car, the protestors said: "Stop holding fundraisers for genocide you f***ing coward."

The demonstrators went on to ask "how many people have died at your hands?", while one added, “I hope their screams haunt you every night.”

What is Hillary Clinton's stand on Israel- Hamas war?

After Hamas attack on Israel claimed 1, 200 lives, Hillary Clinton initially emphasised Israel's right to self-defense, claiming that those advocating for a ceasefire "did not understand Hamas."

Later in an interview with MSNBC, she apologised for her previous remarks, and blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for letting the atrocities occur.

"Netanyahu should go. He is not a trustworthy leader. It was on his watch that the [October 7] attack happened," she asserted.

In a recent strike launched by Israel, seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers, including a US-Canadian citizen, were killed as they attempted to deliver food in Gaza.