Hillary Clinton faces outrage over ‘sick and disgusting’ D-Day remarks: ‘What kind of shameless…’

Former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton stoked controversy with her social media post comparing D-Day to the presidential election. Hillary Clinton, a Democrat who ran against Donald Trump in 2016 presidential elections, faced immense backlash for a post that was deemed demeaning toward America's heroes.(AP)

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Clinton asserted that Americans can "protect democracy" this November, citing the example of US forces entering Normandy, France during World War II.

"Eighty years ago today, thousands of brave Americans fought to protect democracy on the shores of Normandy,” the former first lady wrote. “This November, all we have to do is vote.”

The D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, which took place on June 6, 1944, is one of the most well-known events in the US military's history. It was a watershed moment in World War II, signaling the starting point of US and Allied forces' liberation of Europe from Nazi's domination over Germany.

Clinton faces heat over ‘sick and disgusting’ remarks

Clinton, a Democrat who ran against Donald Trump in 2016 presidential elections, faced immense backlash for a post that was deemed demeaning toward America's heroes.

Slamming Clinton, RedState writer Bonchie called her “pure evil” for “comparing the sacrifices of those who died to defeat Hitler and retake Europe to Democrats voting against Donald Trump.”

"Sick and disgusting," Bonchie wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Radio host Dana Loesch also chimed in: "Were my WWII vet grandparents alive today they’d slam this."

"Ruthless" podcast host "Comfortably Smug" wrote, "What kind of shameless, broken, lizard person do you have to be to tweet out some nonsense like this?"

Stating that Democrats “couldn't be more dramatic and deranged”, Senator Tuberville wrote: “They're comparing storming the beaches of Normandy on #dday to voting against Trump.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, criticized Clinton's statement as "disrespectful" to American World War II heroes who faced "unimaginable fear" with "immense courage."

Biden warns democracy is at risk in upcoming elections

President Joe Biden, who will most certainly face Trump in November, has warned that democracy is at jeopardy in the forthcoming election, highlighting the former president's desire to become a dictator on the first day of his second term. Clinton agreed, stating last month that people are unaware of how dictatorships emerge.

Appearing on MSNBC, she said, "The world has been here before. People did not take the kind of threats that we saw in the 1930s as seriously as they should, including American journalists.”

“People were taking at face value that, 'Oh, this can be controlled. He may have said some outrageous things, but the institutions will hold'," she added.