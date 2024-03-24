MSNBC boss rejects plans to have ex-RNC chair Ronna McDaniel on network amid calls to boycott NBC

Amid calls to boycott NBC, MSNBC President Rashida Jones dismissed the plans to have former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel on its show. Ex-RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel will appear on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday, which will be her inaugural appearance since stepping down as RNC head.(AP)

In response to internal outrage about McDaniel's hiring as an on-air contributor at NBC News, Jones told the dissatisfied staff that no such plans exist.

Meanwhile, two MSNBC insiders told Fox News Digital that they had heard she would not appear on the channel following a massive backlash to her hiring at NBC.

She will be interviewed on NBC's "Meet The Press" on Sunday, which will be her inaugural appearance since stepping down as RNC head.

Political chief Carrie Budoff Brown, in an internal memo, stated that McDaniel will take part "across all NBC News platforms," causing internal turmoil among MSNBC's on-air hosts and staffers, sources familiar with the situation told WSJ.

The MSNBC staff raised internal concerns about McDaniel's ties to former President Donald Trump, as well as the Republican National Committee's (RNC) role in his plans to contest the 2020 election results. There are also concerns that McDaniel's presence could affect the liberal audience .

The news of her hiring sent shock waves among veteran journalists. Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor at City University of New York's journalism school, encouraged viewers to respond on social media if she appeared on MSNBC.

‘Appalling’: Former MSNBC hosts and commentators react to announcement

In an email to NBC, MSNBC columnist Marisa Kabas described the hiring as "appalling". Columnist Andrea Grimes expressed dissatisfaction with the announcement and endorsed Kabas.

Mike Sington, a senior executive at NBC, urged his followers to boycott NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan stated that McDaniel had previously ripped into the cable station on which she could now appear.

"McDaniel lied about the 2020 election result, was involved in a pressure campaign to get Michigan officials not to certify the vote, and has accused MSNBC of 'spreading lies' and employing 'primetime propagandists,'" he said on X (also known as Twitter) on Friday.

Blasting NBC's decision as "disgusting and cynical", MSNBC commentator Steve Schmidt called McDaniel a "wretched and lying woman."

"NBC News and MSNBC just immolated their journalistic credibility. I spent 10 years as an analyst at MSNBC. Today, I’m ashamed of that for the first time. Disgusting," he said.

Ex-MSNBC presenter Keith Olbermann labeled McDaniel a "utterly dishonest fascist".

While McDaniel has remained loyal to Trump for a longer period than many of his associates, his closest allies have turned against her over the RNC's role in promoting a neutral GOP primary.

In a statement, Brown said that having McDaniel on the team is crucial at this time. "As we gear up for the longest general election season in recent memory, she will support our leading coverage by providing an insider’s perspective on national politics and on the future of the Republican Party—which she led through some of the most turbulent and challenging moments in political history.”