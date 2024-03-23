Ronna McDaniel: Former RNC chair sparks outrage as she joins NBC News as political analyst

Ronna McDaniel, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, has joined NBC News as a political analyst. The 51-year-old political strategist resigned from her RNC post earlier this month. McDaniel is known for her support of Donald Trump, whose daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, stepped into RNC as the co-chair. The former RNC boss is now set to make her NBC debut on Sunday during the Meet The Press segment. Ronna McDaniel, former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair has joined NBC News as a political analyst(REUTERS)

Former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel joins NBC News

McDaniel has served as the committee's chair since 2017 but recently stepped down after facing severe criticism for playing a part in Trump's 2020 loss. Continuing her unwavering support for the presumptive GOP nominee, McDaniel agreed to resign as Trump endorsed Michael Whatley, chair of the North Carolina State Republican Party, for RNC chair.

Just weeks after her exit, McDaniel clinched her new role in media. The senior VP of NBC's political coverage, Carrie Budoff Brown, told the New York Times on Friday, “It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team.”

Brown added in the memo that McDaniel will provide “an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party.” The former chair of the Michigan Republican Party is also expected to contribute to MSNBC alongside serving as a political analyst for NBC News.

Netizens furious as Ronna McDaniel joins NBC

Following the news of McDaniel's new role, netizens were left furious over NBC's choice of hiring. Outraged netizens flocked to social media to criticise the network for hiring a “Trump supporter.” One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Who else thinks NBC has made a catastrophic mistake in hiring Ronna McDaniel?”

Another user said, “Unless the very first episode with Ronna McDaniel on @MSNBC is her being arrested on air for her role in the coup attempt, I’m not interested.” One more said, “Maybe before Ronna McDaniel gets a new job, we should wait to see if she gets indicted for her old one.”