‘Sorry, Kate Middleton’: Social media goes into soul searching after cancer news

On March 22, all conspiracy theories and memes surrounding Kate Middleton's initial disappearance from the royal scene post her abdominal surgery collapsed into each other. The Princess of Wales was pushed to the edge with all the internet turmoil that just wouldn't let her off with a moment of peace and quiet. She finally stepped out into the light and shut down the noise around the potential series of theories that sound too insensitive now to be spelt out loud. Kate Middleton's cancer news breaks the internet, again. But the majority has humbled itself and made amends by apologising to her for concocting all kinds of conspiracies.

Announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer, she also revealed that her chemotherapy treatment had already begun. In a rare video statement, she cleared the air upon being forced to emerge out of her privacy, “I am now in the initial stages of a preventive chemotherapy course. William and I were deeply shocked by this diagnosis.”

While she hopes for their family to be offered enough room to breathe and be able to manage the situation privately, the internet has no plans of pausing her name search. As social media continues to be rife with all kinds of guesswork, many have risen in support of the Duchess, apologising for all things said and done in jest over the past months.

Middleton's address has seemingly even moved people who otherwise have no empathy for royalty. The souring taste of all the jokes that fell flat online has now marred SNS platforms with an inescapable stench. Significantly growing numbers have embarked on the sorry-chanting bandwagon and bent over backwards for their past remarks on ‘Kate Gate' or the Photoshop scandal.

But the damage is done, partly due to the royal's PR team fumble, which is now being referred to as the worst of the worst-case scenarios in history. The debate is still tilted both ways, but it's suffice to say that the internet has majorly grown a “conscience,” at least for Kate's sake; other humanitarian causes have been saved for some another day.

Internet apologises to Kate Middleton after hatching all those conspiracy theories

“I bet those who tweeted about her getting a secret BBL feel dumb now."

“To everyone who was making jokes and harassing this woman and her family for weeks, you owe her the biggest apology. Weeks of harassment while she was struggling in silence is so cruel. Do better.”