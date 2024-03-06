MSNBC hosts blasted for mocking Virginia voters over immigration concerns; ‘Ask the parents of Laken Riley if…’

An MSNBC panel on Tuesday mocked Republican primary voters in Virginia for considering immigration their top concern ahead of the November presidential elections. An MSNBC panel on Tuesday mocked Republican primary voters in Virginia for considering immigration their top concern.(X@JudiciaryGOP)

During the network's Super Tuesday coverage, hosts Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, and Rachel Maddow expressed disbelief that the issue of immigration would dominate the 2024 presidential elections.

Psaki, Joe Biden's former White House press secretary, brought up the issue while saying, "I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue," prompting laughter from the rest of the panel.

Maddow interjected, joking that "Virginia does have a border with West Virginia," to which Psaki responded skeptically, "You're thinking, like, what?"

Reid accused White working-class Republican supporters of selecting the presidential candidate solely on race and failing to thank "working-class guy" President Biden for the "benefits they're getting economically" from him.

"They're voting on race," she claimed. "They're voting on this idea of an invasion of Brown people over the border."

“Trump has indoctrinated people with this fear of people who do not look like them being a threat to them,” Psaki added.

Exit polls revealed that the people of Virginia are favouring Trump's immigration policies, with 64 percent of respondents preferring him over border security.

Americans now believe immigration is the most pressing issue facing the United States, with 28 percent of voters ranking it ahead of the economy and state of the government.

The surveys have indicated that an overwhelming majority of US voters now support a wall along the US-Mexico border.

‘Disgusting’: Conservatives chastise MSNBC panel

Conservatives lambasted the MSNBC panel as soon as the tape of the segment went viral on X (previously Twitter), calling their conversation "disgusting". Few suggested they should read about Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, who was killed while jogging on trails around the Augusta University campus.

In a post, the House Judiciary GOP said: “Democrats are laughing about the illegal immigration that’s hurting your city. Maybe they should read about Laken Riley. Disgusting.”

In the murder of Riley, police have charged Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national who was residing illegally in the United States.

A handle named "End Wokeness" also cited Riley in their post, advising the hosts to ask the victims' parents if distance matters.

“Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow mock West Virginians for worrying about immigration despite their distance from the border. Athens, GA is 1,211 miles from the border. Ask the parents of Laken Riley if distance matters.”

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman and Trump critic, criticised MSNBC for the episode and called it a “pretty damn arrogant.” “MSNBC talking heads laughing AT the American people. Mocking them. Mocking Americans who are concerned about immigration. Pretty damn arrogant & out of touch. Not a good look Dems,” he wrote.

Following Super Tuesday, President Joe Biden and Trump emerged as the clear front-runners for a November rematch.

Trump won 12 of the 13 states, gaining a huge backing of Republican delegates in California, Texas, North Carolina, and Virginia.