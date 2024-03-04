Laken Riley's mom breaks silence days after her murder: 'Senseless and avoidable tragedy’

Murdered Georgia woman Laken Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, has broken her silence days after her daughter’s death. Riley was found dead near a lake on the University of Georgia campus in Athens. She died from "blunt force trauma," according to official police reports. Riley was found to have “visible injuries,” according to UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark. The murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Hope Riley, 22, has sent shockwaves across the US (GoFundMe)

‘Senseless and avoidable tragedy’

Taking to Facebook, Phillips wrote, “As I sat down to write this message, I really just have no words. My family has faced the most devastating, unimaginable loss that anyone could ever be force to endure. I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for being with me and my family during this heartbreaking time. I encourage everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus. I give Him all the glory for getting us through this.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It would be really easy to lose our faith in mankind because of this senseless and avoidable tragedy. The amount of love, support and help that we have received during this horrific nightmare is overwhelming. I can’t begin to tell you all how much we appreciate all of the text, calls, flowers, meals, groceries, bows, pictures, personal gifts, memorials, gift cards and donations to Laken’s foundation. We are beyond grateful for everyone who has stepped up to be here for us through this difficult time. The outpouring of love has been so enormous - that I felt this was the best way to thank you all in a timely manner,” she continued.

Phillips went on to thank people who were kind to them and stood by them during their difficult time. “We appreciate all of the time, effort and prayers that our family, friends and community have showered us with to help ease our pain. We love you all and hope that you feel from the bottom of our hearts how much every single thing that has been done for us has meant. I love you all. Please continue to pray for our family as we put one foot in front of the other moving forward,” she concluded.

Riley was attacked and killed by illegal immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra in the morning as she went for a run. According to police documents, Ibarra prevented her from calling 911, and then dragged her body to a secluded area. Ibarra likely panicked and went on to crush her skull when she tried to fight back, as per a former criminal profiler’s analysis, New York Post reported.

Ibarra has been charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping, concealing the death of another and other charges. Police said the incident was a “crime of opportunity.” According to Clark, Ibarra does not have an “extensive” criminal history.