Trump posts letter from Palestinian leader Abbas ahead of meeting with Israel's Netanyahu: 'Everything will be…'

As Donald Trump may face Kamala Harris in the November elections, the former president is leaving no stone unturned to gain the support of Americans and world leaders following an assassination attempt on him. While Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had expressed shock over the attack on Trump, the GOP presidential nominee on Tuesday shared a letter from Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas condemning the assassination attempt. Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, denounced the attempt on Trump's life in the letter, which began while addressing Trump as “Your Excellency.”(NYT Photo)

On Sunday, Netanyahu, who has now arrived in Washington and expected to meet Joe Biden and address US Congress, said in a statement that he and his wife, Sara, “pray for Trump's safety and speedy recovery.”

A shooter opened fire at Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, piercing Trump's ears, killing one and injuring two other attendees. The attacker, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvanian, was killed by the Secret Service. Following the horrific attack, the Secret Service came under intense scrutiny and its director Kimberly Cheatle resigned after facing backlash over "unsatisfied" five-hour grilling during Congress hearing.

Also Read: Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns after Trump's assassination attempt

What Mahmoud Abbas has to say?

Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, denounced the attempt on Trump's life in the letter, which began by addressing Trump as “Your Excellency.”

“It is with grave concern that I have received news and later on watched footage of your attempted assassination,” he wrote.

In the letter, which was sent the day after the shooting at the Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, Abbas stated that “acts of violence must not have a place in a world of law and order.” “Respect for the other with tolerance and valuing of human life is what must prevail.”

The 88-year-old Palestinian leader called attempted or successful assassination attempts “despicable acts”, which reflect “weakness with failed understanding of peaceful measures to resolve conflicts.” In his missive, he stressed that freedom of expression and communication are necessary for resolving differences.

Abbas concluded the letter by wishing Trump “strength and safety” and sending his thoughts to the families of the victims of the attack.

The former president posted the letter on Truth Social, along with his own Sharpie annotations beneath the note from the Palestinian leader.

“Mahmoud. So nice. Thank you. Everything will be good. Best wishes,” Trump wrote on the letter.

In his post, Trump also stated that he is “looking forward to achieving peace in the Middle East, and even more forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday.”

Netanyahu and President Trump will meet on Friday, following the Israeli PM's speech to a joint session of Congress.

Since Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel that claimed at least 1,200 lives, the Biden administration has made it clear that it firmly backs “unified West Bank and Gaza under a revitalized Palestinian Authority” headed by Abbas.