Who is Ella Emhoff? Kamala Harris’ controversial stepdaughter making waves in fashion

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, has recently attracted attention by defending her mother from JD Vance's disparaging “childless cat lady” comment, which resurfaced from a 2021 interview. Following President Joe Biden's endorsement of Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, many celebrities have rallied in her support. Adding her voice to the chorus is Ella Emhoff, who has not only stood by her stepmother but is also capturing the public’s interest as a rising fashion star. Kamala Harris stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, shared a story on Instagram to back her stepmom against JD Vance's 'childless' comment.(Insta/Harris)

Ella Emhoff slams Trump’s vp pick JD Vance

The political tide has turned after Biden chose not to run for a second term. Harris has emerged as one of the strongest presidential nominees to fight against Trump, and her chances of winning this election are slightly better than the president's. However, this has also invited a wave of scrutiny, from her dating history to Vance’s “childless cat lady” comment. Now, Harris’ stepdaughter has spoken up in her defence.

Delivering a savage reply to Vance, Ella wrote, “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I?” referring to her brother as well. Even her mother Kerstin slammed the Ohio senator as “baseless attacks” on Harris.

Who is Ella Emhoff?

Ella Emhoff is the child of Douglas Emhoff, who married Vice President Kamala Harris on August 22, 2014, in Santa Barbara, California. Prior to this, Emhoff was married to Kerstin Emhoff (née Mackin) for 16 years, and they had two children together, Cole and Ella. Both the siblings were named after renowned jazz artists Ella Fitzgerald and Cole Porter.

Controversy

Ella Emhoff faced backlash after posting a link to a fundraiser for UNRWA on Instagram. This organization, which aids Palestinian refugees and is a major employer in Gaza, was accused by Israel of hiring people linked to the October 7 Hamas attacks. Because of this, the US and other countries pulled their money. UN Watch called out Emhoff for supporting the charity event, but she eventually took down the link from her profile.

Ella’s relationship with Harris

Ella (25) and her older brother Cole came up with the nickname “Momala” for their stepmother when Kamala Harris married Douglas. At the time she was serving as California's Attorney General. After capturing attention with her striking fashion choices at her stepmother’s inauguration in January, Ella Emhoff soon joined IMG Models. In a CNN interview, Kerstin Emhoff, Douglas Emhoff’s ex-wife from 1992 to 2008, lauded the U.S. Vice President as “caring” and “supportive.”

Ella Emhoff the breakout fashion star

Ella, a Parsons fashion student, became an overnight sensation after her daring outfit choices at a major event. Her collaboration with Batsheva Hay and her stunning Miu Miu coat made headlines worldwide. This young talent quickly transitioned from the classroom to the catwalk, debuting at Paris Fashion Week for Balenciaga and landing a coveted magazine cover.

Her star-studded brand collaborations include Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, Mulberry, Lacoste, Stella McCartney etc.