Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff breaks silence on his affair with nanny: 'I took responsibility…’

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has finally addressed the rumours of his alleged affair with the family’s nanny. The Second Gentleman reportedly admitted to cheating on his first wife, Kerstin Emhoff, over fifteen years ago with a woman named Najen Naylor. Emhoff’s statement follows allegations that Naylor became pregnant and did not keep the baby, though the details surrounding this claim remain unclear. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff attend a dinner on the first day of the Paris Peace Forum, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool/File Photo(REUTERS)

Doug Emhoff admits affair claims with daughter’s teacher

Mr Emhoff explained to CNN, “During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions.” Adding to his statement he admitted to having an affair with a blonde nanny who taught at a private school attended by their two children. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” he continued.

Also read: Italian boxer Angela Carini scores prize money from IBA despite controversial loss to Imane Khelif

While Emhoff didn’t specifically name Naylor or directly address the pregnancy rumours, his response neither confirms nor outright denies them, suggesting a tacit acknowledgement. CNN further reports that when they asked a Harris Campaign spokesperson about the accuracy of the Daily Mail's story, the spokesperson declined to comment.

Kamala Harris and Biden were aware of Emhoff’s affair

Emhoff and Harris got married in 2014, five years after his divorce from Kerstin. During his first term, when President Biden's campaign advisors were evaluating Kamala Harris as a potential running mate in 2020, they became aware of Doug Emhoff's previous relationship with Najen Naylor. This information was disclosed by a source, who also mentioned that Emhoff had revealed the affair to Harris before their marriage and that their relationship had concluded before his involvement with the Vice President.

Najen Naylor responds to the affair's claims

The Daily Mail did some digging and found out about the first gentleman's history. They then got in touch with Naylor at his New York house to talk about the affair and the pregnancy, and Ms. Naylor didn't deny either of them, saying, “I'm really freaked out right now.”

Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Mr. Emhoff parted ways with his ex-wife Kerstin. The former couple shares two children, Cole, 29, and Ella, 25. The children are said to be close with their stepmother, Kamala Harris, whom they affectionately call "Momola."