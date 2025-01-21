Donald Trump dances with Melania at military ball, asks troops ‘How's Kim Jong doing?'

Soon after his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump arrived at the Commander-in-Chief Ball with First Lady Melania Trump, drawing a thunderous ovation from the crowd. US President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington.(REUTERS)

The Commander-in-Chief Ball, a tribute to military service members, marked the second of three inaugural balls that the first couple would attend on the night.

While Trump donned a safe black suit, it was his 54-year-old wife who stole the show as she walked into the ballroom in a striking black-and-white strapless gown.

Melania's dress, designed by Hervé Pierre—the same couturier who created her 2017 inauguration ball attire—was paired with white high-heeled shoes, a black choker, and a floral brooch.

The First Lady's ensemble soon became the talk of the town moments after she joined her husband on the dance floor for their first waltz of the night.

President Donald Trump held his wife Melania's hand and started dancing with her. The duo was seen talking and smiling throughout their dance performance.

The couple was later joined by Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and US military members, with whom they shared a few more dances as the inaugural evening unfolded.

“I’ve had no higher privilege in life than to serve as your commander in chief, not once but twice,” the New York Post quoted Trump as saying during the event.

Before sharing their first dance post the sworn-in ceremony, the Trumps waved at their supporters sitting in front of them.

The crowd greeted Trump with chants of "USA USA," expressing their enthusiasm as the 47th president made his way to the venue.

President Trump remembers Kim Jong Un

According to the New York Post, the ball was filled with high-energy moments, including a video call with US service members stationed in South Korea. When the feed came on, Trump immediately addressed the troops, asking, “How’s Kim Jong Un doing?”

The president followed up with a lighthearted comment about the North Korean leader. “I developed a pretty good relationship with him, but he’s a tough cookie,” Trump said with a smile.

The Commander-in-Chief-Ball is a part of Trump's inauguration festivities which will be followed by the Liberty Inaugural Ball and Starlight Ball later in the evening. Trump is expected to attend all three events.

Notably, earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, arrived at the Capitol One Arena for the Inaugural Parade.