Birthright citizenship, Paris treaty, death penalty: Donald Trump's key executive orders on day 1 at White House

Marking his priorities for his second term, newly sworn in US President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders within hours of taking office to fulfil some of his campaign promises. President Donald Trump signs an executive order pardoning about 1,500 defendants charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

Donald Trump's first executive order and actions targeted issues ranging from immigration and energy policy to national security and the federal workforce. Follow Donald Trump inauguration live updates

Donald Trump's first executive orders and actions

US President started with signing eight executive orders, including: Halting 78 Biden-era executive actions; A regulatory freeze preventing bureaucrats from issuing regulations until the Trump administration has full control of the government; A freeze on all federal hiring except for military and a few other essential areas.

The rest of the eight orders are: A requirement that federal workers return to full-time in-person work; A directive to every department and agency to address the cost of living crisis; Withdrawal from the Paris climate treaty; A government order restoring freedom of speech and preventing censorship of free speech and ending “weaponisation of government".

Further, the first executive order Donald Trump signed in the Oval Office was the full pardon of about 1,500 people for their role in US Capitol riot of January 6, 2021.

Here's a breakdown of the above and more executive orders

TikTok: Donald Trump granted a 75-day reprieve for TikTok, delaying a ban while negotiations for a national security agreement continue.

Tariffs: Donald Trump directed federal agencies to review tariffs and trade relations with China, Mexico, and Canada, hinting at imposing tariffs up to 25% on Mexico and Canada by February 1.

Jan 6 pardons: Donald Trump signed in the Oval Office was the full pardon of about 1,500 people for their role in US Capitol riot of January 6, 2021. It also commuted the sentences of 14 people.

Border emergency: Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and ordered the deployment of troops to address what he called a "disastrous invasion."

Deportations and birthright citizenship: Donald Trump called for a crackdown on criminal “aliens” and signed an order to end automatic birthright citizenship for children of non-permanent residents.

Asylum and refugees: Trump suspended refugee resettlement for six months and signed orders to end “catch and release” policies, with plans to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Death penalty for illegal immigrants: The Department of Justice was directed to seek the death penalty for illegal immigrants who harm Americans.

Withdrawal from Paris agreement: Donald Trump ordered the US to begin the process of withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement. Donald Trump also invoked emergency powers to expand US energy production by reversing climate-related policies and facilitating oil, gas, and mining activities.

Withdrawal from WHO: Donald Trump signed an order to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Only two sexes: Doanald Trump made it official policy that there are only two recognized sexes, male and female, reinforcing the definitions in all federal regulations and documents.

Death penalty order: Donald Trump has signed a sweeping execution order on the death penalty, directing the attorney general to “take all necessary and lawful action” to ensure that states have enough lethal injection drugs to carry out executions.

Reinstating vaccine objectors: Donald Trump pledged to reinstate military service members expelled for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine, with full back pay.

Return to office: Donald Trump mandated the return of federal employees to in-person work, ending work-from-home policies.

Hiring freeze: Donald Trump imposed a hiring freeze for federal employees, except in key areas such as immigration enforcement and national security.

External Revenue Service: Trump announced the creation of an "External Revenue Service" to collect tariffs, promising significant revenue for the US Treasury.

Inflation emergency: Trump ordered agencies to take steps to reduce inflation, focusing on housing, healthcare costs, and eliminating energy price-driving climate policies.

Offshore drilling: Donald Trump ordered more offshore drilling and plans to refill the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to capacity.

Republican leader Donald Trump was sworn in as US President on Monday, January 20, as the 47th president, becoming the second to serve nonconsecutive terms and the first convicted felon to hold the office. The inauguration ceremony was held inside the rotunda of the US Capitol building at 12:00 pm ET (10:30 pm IST). Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony was moved indoors in a last-minute change due to intense cold.