‘America is back’: White House's bold message as Trump takes charge as US President

After Donald Trump took the oath as the 47th President of the United States on Monday, the official White House website was updated with a new homepage featuring his picture and the message, “America is back.” “America is back” – Donald Trump’s message on the White House homepage.

The White House website also displayed a message from Donald Trump, which read, “Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America.”

After taking oath, Donald Trump in his speech said, “My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed their freedom.”

Donald Trump declared the end of America's decline and pledged to restore the nation's integrity and government competence. He emphasized that the country’s liberties and destiny would no longer be denied.

He said, “From this moment on, America's decline is over. Our liberties and our nation's glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America's government.”

Amid the freezing cold outside the Capital One Arena, Trump supporters cheered loudly, gathered in groups, and watched the oath of office being taken on their phones.