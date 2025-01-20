Barack Obama 'booed' by crowd watching Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony

Former US president Barack Obama received strong disapproval from the crowd watching the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump in Washington DC, as he was booed away at the event attended by dignitaries from all across the world. Former President Barack Obama addresses the Obama Foundation's 2024 Democracy Forum.(AFP file photo)

Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as the 47th US President on Monday. Incoming vice president JD Vance will also be sworn in.

Donald Trump arrived at the Capitol to be sworn in for a historic second term as president Monday, promising a blitz of immediate orders on immigration and the US culture wars as he caps his extraordinary comeback.

Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden traveled by motorcade together to the Capitol, where the ceremony was being held indoors -- and with a much smaller crowd -- for the first time in decades due to frigid weather.

Earlier, they and their spouses met for a traditional tea at the White House.

"Welcome home," Biden said to Trump as he and First Lady Jill Biden greeted their successors at the front door to the presidential residence.

Republican Trump, 78, was a political outsider at his first inauguration in 2017, but as he takes the oath as the 47th US president he is surrounded by America's wealthy and powerful.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai all had prime seats in the Capitol alongside Trump's cabinet members.

While Trump refused to attend Biden's 2021 inauguration after falsely claiming electoral fraud by the Democrat, this time Biden has been keen to restore a sense of tradition.

Biden was joining former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at the Capitol. Former first ladies Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush were there but ex-first lady Michelle Obama stayed away.

With inputs from AFP