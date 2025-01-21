JD Vance's Indian-origin daughter steals dad's thunder as 3-year-old sucks her thumb during oath

JD Vance was sworn in as vice-president of the United States on Monday during Donald Trump's historic inauguration as the 47th US president of the country. JD Vance was sworn in as the US Vice President. He was accompanied by wife Usha Chilukuri and their three children. (AFP)

JD Vance, 40, was accompanied by his young family, comprising wife Usha Chilukuri, and their three children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

While the moment was marked by solemnity and seriousness, what stole the show was Mirabel Vance, 3, sucking her thumb as her father took oath as the vice-president of the US.

The toddler, carried on the hip by her Indian-origin mother, stared at her father as she sucked her thumb while her three other fingers had plaster stuck on them.

The adorable moment in the otherwise formal ceremony, captured for millions of viewers across the world on live TV, went viral, with social media users gushing over the young girl's classic toddler act. Many also wondered why Mirabel's three fingers had colourful plasters on them.

"I think the whole country can come together and agree that JD Vance’s daughter sucking her thumb with those kid bandages on her other fingers is totally adorable," X user Katy M Clark said.

“The bandaids on JD Vance’s daughter’s fingers are taking me out. You know there are no cuts under there and they just needed to put them on because she insisted and they needed her to behave,” another user said

“JD Vance’s daughter covering herself with bandaids just ahead of an important event is an iconic toddler move,” user Meghan Maureen said.

What Donald Trump said after taking oath

Moments after he was sworn in as US president, Donald Trump listed a series of executive actions he intends to take immediatel, including declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border and dispatching troops there.

Among those who attended the event inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol were three richest men in the world, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also in attendance, and was flanked by Musk and Bezos.

At then event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani too attended the swearing-in.