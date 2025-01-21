Menu Explore
Donald Trump and Melania Trump share awkward kiss after hat gets in way at inauguration ceremony. Watch

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 21, 2025 12:27 AM IST

Donald Trump attempted to kiss Melania during his inauguration but was blocked by her hat, leading to a viral moment on social media.

Moments after Donald Trump entered the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in as the next president of the United States, he turned to greet his wife Melania with a kiss. The sweet moment quickly became awkward when the 78-year-old was unable to reach her cheek as her hat blocked his face.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump shared a awkward moment as they kissed at the inauguration day.(X/@MELANIAJTRUMP)
Donald Trump and Melania Trump shared a awkward moment as they kissed at the inauguration day.(X/@MELANIAJTRUMP)

The moment went viral on social media with many claiming that Melania deliberately chose to wear the hat indoors. "I would wear that hat too if it meant Donald Trump couldn't kiss me", said one user, while another added: "Melania Trump just stood there as Donald gave her the most awkward fake kiss of all time—air never felt so loved."

Take a look at the video here:

Many even speculated that Melania Trump opted for a "dark MAGA" theme with a navy blue dress which looked like a "funeral outfit" along with a wide brimmed hat that covered her eyes.

"Was wondering why Melania is wearing what looks like a funeral outfit with a wide brimmed hat half covering her eyes, then Donald Trump leaned in to kiss her and had to air kiss because the brim got in the way," said one user.

"I'm actually screaming, Melania doesn't even like being kissed by him. This is embarrassing," wrote another, while sharing a video of the moment many are now calling "cringe".

While some users praised Melania's stylish solution to "avoid" the kiss, others said that Trump opted to kiss the air instead of her cheek to not ruin her makeup on the important day.

(Also read: 'Where is Michelle Obama' starts trending online as Barack Obama enters Donald Trump's inauguration alone)

"Trump went for the cheek kiss, but Melania's hat was a no-go zone. He ended up kissing nothing but air, proving even the President can miss. Maybe it's time for "Make Air Kissing Great Again!," read one comment.

