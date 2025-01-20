'Where is Michelle Obama' starts trending online as Barack Obama enters Donald Trump's inauguration alone

Amid rumours of former US president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama's separation, the 44th president of the United States was seen walking into the inauguration ceremony for Donald Trump alone. Former US president Barack Obama entered the Capitol Rotunda alone for Donald Trump's oath ceremony.(X/CSPAN)

Speculation surrounding the couple's split and possible divorce intensified after it was confirmed that the former first lady will not attend Trump's inauguration. This marks the second official event that Barack Obama attended alone. She also skipped former US president Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this month.

‘Where is Michelle Obama’ started trending on Google after the former president entered the Capitol Rotunda alone as other former presidents walked in with their spouses.

Speculations on social media

Barack and Michelle Obama have been together since 1989. They started dating in 1989 and were married by 1992. The couple has two daughters together. No official explanation was given for why Michelle was skipping Trump's inauguration on January 20 but many also believe that the absence marked her opposition to Trump's victory.

Insider reports also claimed that that former US President Barack Obama and his wife now live as “just friends.” An insider quoted by RadarOnline.com claimed, “The Obamas are having a tough time, there’s no doubt about that. The Aniston ‘affair’ attention was unwanted, and Michelle felt let down by it all. The reality is, they’re more like friends at the moment. The spark has gone, and they’re simply going through the motions.”

Obama had recently shared a heartfelt note for Michelle on her birthday along with a picture of the two holding hands across a table. ““Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama.. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!” Obama wrote. Michelle Obama, born on January 17, 1964, celebrated her 61st birthday,” he wrote.

