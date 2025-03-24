Netizens say 'who asks for privacy?' after Tiger Woods introduces Vanessa Trump as his new girlfriend on social media

Social media users were amused after popular golfer Tiger Woods requested privacy following his confirmation that he is dating former US President Donald Trump’s ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, via social med on Sunday. Tiger Woods confirmed he is dating Vanessa Trump

The former world champion posted two photos of the couple—one showing them standing side by side, and another of them lying together on a hammock. “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” he captioned the images.

While many users congratulated Tiger on his new relationship, others questioned why he was asking for privacy immediately after making such a public declaration. Some pointed out the irony of making a highly visible social media post while simultaneously requesting discretion.

Tiger’s post may come as a surprise to some, given that he typically keeps his personal life highly private. The announcement mirrors the one he and Lindsey Vonn made in 2013 on social media, confirming their relationship. At the time, Tiger explained that Lindsey “wanted to limit the ‘stalkarazzi’ and all those sleazy websites that are out there following us” as it could result in dangerous situations involving his children.

Tiger and Vanessa’s relationship had already been the subject of speculation in tabloids and entertainment news outlets for several weeks. The two had been spotted together on multiple occasions, with reports suggesting that they had been dating for some time. While many had assumed they were a couple, Tiger’s post served as confirmation.

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr from 2005 to 2018, and they share five children, including 17-year-old Kai. Following her divorce, she has largely stayed out of the public eye, making her new relationship with Tiger all the more surprising for some.