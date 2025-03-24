Menu Explore
Will Lauren Sanchez take Jeff Bezos' last name after their long-awaited wedding and who will be her gown designers?

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 24, 2025 03:44 PM IST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are getting married this summer in Venice, Italy, almost two years after becoming engaged in May 2023.

Lauren Sánchez, the former news anchor, and Jeff Bezos have been together since their love affair became public in 2019.

According to reports, guests have started receiving wedding invitations of the world's second-richest man.

Journalist Dylan Byers first gave the update about their forthcoming wedding on X, sparking a lot of excitement over the rich couple's eagerly anticipated nuptials.

When the pair got engaged in May 2023, Sánchez showed off a stunning 20-carat diamond ring that was rumored to be worth $2.5 million.

They organized a lavish party aboard his Positano yacht following their engagement.

Also Read: Invitations sent! Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez all set to tie the knot in Italy this summer; everything to know

When Lauren Sanchez opened up about her wedding plans

In an old interview with Vogue, Sanchez reminisced briefly about the significant day and recounted that he had concealed the ring behind a pillow, which she discovered when she was preparing for bed.

“I think I blacked out a bit when he opened the box,” she told the outlet.

In response to the question of whether she would be adopting Jeff's last name after marriage, she said, “Uh, yes, one hundred percent,” adding that the prospect of becoming “Mrs. Bezos” excites her.

Pointing to her wedding with Bezos, she further said, “I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously.” 

When asked about potential wedding gown designers, she mentioned Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino, stressing that there are so many amazing designers.

In an interview with Today last year, Sanchez talked briefly about her wedding plans.

“I never thought at 54 - I'm going to be 55 - that I'd be an author, that I'd be getting married. I mean, life is just beginning.”

Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019 and they had four children together. On the other hand, Sanchez tied the knot with Patrick Whitesell in 2005, but the duo took divorce in 2019.

