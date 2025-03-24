Invitations sent! Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez all set to tie the knot in Italy this summer; everything to know

After nearly two years of being engaged, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are gearing up for their highly anticipated wedding, and invitations have officially been sent out! The couple, who have captured the public’s attention since their relationship became public, is allegedly set to say “I do” in the stunning city of Venice, Italy, sometime this summer. It's going to be an event for the books, and everyone is eagerly awaiting the details. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

About the proposal

Let’s rewind a bit to May 2023, when Bezos proposed to Sanchez; ever the visionary, Bezos went above and beyond, presenting Sanchez with a spectacular pink diamond ring that's reportedly worth at least $2.5 million. Furthermore, the proposal took place aboard Koru, Bezos’s three-masted sailing yacht (which also happens to be the largest in the world). The engagement was no secret, with the couple caught in a candid, romantic moment by a paparazzo's long lens, as they cruised the open seas on the yacht's maiden voyage.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez on their yacht

But it wasn’t just the yacht's grandeur that made the moment special — there was also an intimate, personal touch. Bezos, ever the romantic, hid the ring under Sanchez's pillow after a quiet dinner. As she discovered it, Sanchez was visibly overwhelmed by the gesture. “When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she later shared with Vogue.

To celebrate, the couple hosted an unforgettable engagement party on their mega yacht in Positano, Italy, in August 2023. The event was a who’s who of the A-list world, with guests including tech mogul Bill Gates, Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, as well as Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan and Kris Jenner. The party was the perfect preview of what’s to come, hinting that their upcoming wedding will be just as luxurious and star-studded.

Who is Lauren Sanchez?

Born on December 19, 1969, Sanchez is a well-known American journalist, author, and philanthropist. Her career has seen her rise to fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor, but she’s also built an empire of her own as a licensed pilot and the founder of Black Ops Aviation, a company specialising in aerial filming.

Her relationship with Bezos has attracted significant attention, especially given her diverse background and passion for adventure. Sanchez has had her fair share of public relationships too — she shares two children with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, a talent agent. Additionally, she has one child with ex-football star Tony Gonzalez.

For both Sanchez and Bezos, this wedding marks a new chapter after significant personal milestones. Bezos finalised his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in April 2019, after more than 25 years of marriage. Sanchez also went through a divorce with Whitesell in October 2019, after 13 years together. Despite these past chapters, the couple has built a strong relationship, which is now culminating in a marriage that has captured the public’s imagination.