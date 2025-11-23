Candace Owens makes wild claim about Emmanuel, Brigitte Macron: 'Paid for my assassination'

Conservative commentator and podcaster Candace Owens has made shocking allegations against the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte. Owens cited information from a ‘high-ranking employee of the French Government’ when making these claims, but did not provide any proof to back them up. Candace Owens' accusations against the Macrons come amid a defamation suit they filed against her in a Delaware court.(X/@RealCandaceO)

She claimed to have determined the person's ‘position and proximity to the French couple’ and added that this had convinced her about the information she got from said individual. “I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens,” Owens wrote on X.

What Candace Owens said about Macrons

Then, she went on to allege, citing claims made by this person, that the Macrons have ‘executed upon and paid for my assassination.’ Owens claimed that the green light had gone to a small team in the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN). This is an elite police tactical unit of the French National Gendarmerie and they are tasked with counterterrorism, and hostage rescue among others. Notably, they can be deployed abroad as well.

“Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, that the green light was given to a small team in National Gendamarie Intervention Group. I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assassination squad and the plans were formalized," Owens said, making note that there was apparently an Israeli on this kill squad.

“Again, this person provided concrete proof that they are well placed within the French government apparatus,” she continued.

Owens then moved to a topic she's spoken about a lot in recent times – Charlie Kirk's assassination. She claimed that this person had told her Kirk's assassin ‘trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement.’

Owens, who used to be a Turning Point USA member, had a lot of conspiracy theories in the wake of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination at the Utah Valley University on September 10. One of her theories has been to allege at Israeli links to Kirk's killing. However, she's not provided any proof about the same. US authorities, specifically the FBI, have taken Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, in custody and charged him with the murder of Kirk.

However, Owens again alleged an Israeli kink in Kirk's killing and continued, “Journalist Xavier Poussard’s life is also at risk. This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out.”

She concluded her message saying, “I ask that every person RETWEET and share this. I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitively verifiable, should they care to reach out to me. To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie’s public execution to risk their own life— May God bless you. Truly. Let all be revealed.”

Owens' accusations against the Macrons come amid a defamation suit they filed against her in a Delaware court, accusing her of spreading ‘verifiably false and devastating lies’ that Brigitte is a transgender who stole her brother's identity.