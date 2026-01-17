Erika Kirk played sniper in movie? Candace Owens draws Fort Huachuca link as 'November Renaissance' video surfaces

Erika Kirk's life has come under a lot of scrutiny since she became Turning Point USA CEO, following husband Charlie Kirk's murder on September 10. Now, clips of an unreleased movie she was part of has surfaced. Erika Kirk in a poster for the unreleased movie November Renaissance. (Kickstarter)

The project is titled November Renaissance, and has given ammunition to conservative podcaster Candace Owens, who's drawn a connection to Fort Huachuca as a result.

Details of the unreleased project are available on Kickstarter, the global crowdfunding platform favored by creators looking to launch their projects. The campaign was last updated in 2017, as per the page. The unreleased project is described as a ‘cutting edge sci-fi’.

Also Read | Did Erika Kirk lose custody of her kids? Here's the truth behind Anna Paulina Luna's claims “November Renaissance is set in a prosperous golden age of economic recovery waiting in the near future. It is a time of a second renaissance, with thriving new ideas and advancing technologies,” the page notes. The story is centered around Jaxon Hall, the protagonist who leads a double life as a corporate executive and a notorious cybercriminal, with a Robin Hood-like persona.

The cast lists Erika Kirk, then Frantzve, in the role of Evelyn Mathis. It notes her Miss Arizona win in 2012. The 37-year-old has not addressed her role in the unreleased project.