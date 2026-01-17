Erika Kirk played sniper in movie? Candace Owens draws Fort Huachuca link as 'November Renaissance' video surfaces
Erika Kirk's personal life has come under scrutiny since she became TPUSA CEO after Charlie Kirk's murder, and now Candace Owens has trained her guns on her.
Erika Kirk's life has come under a lot of scrutiny since she became Turning Point USA CEO, following husband Charlie Kirk's murder on September 10. Now, clips of an unreleased movie she was part of has surfaced.
The project is titled November Renaissance, and has given ammunition to conservative podcaster Candace Owens, who's drawn a connection to Fort Huachuca as a result.
Details of the unreleased project are available on Kickstarter, the global crowdfunding platform favored by creators looking to launch their projects. The campaign was last updated in 2017, as per the page. The unreleased project is described as a ‘cutting edge sci-fi’.
“November Renaissance is set in a prosperous golden age of economic recovery waiting in the near future. It is a time of a second renaissance, with thriving new ideas and advancing technologies,” the page notes. The story is centered around Jaxon Hall, the protagonist who leads a double life as a corporate executive and a notorious cybercriminal, with a Robin Hood-like persona.
The cast lists Erika Kirk, then Frantzve, in the role of Evelyn Mathis. It notes her Miss Arizona win in 2012. The 37-year-old has not addressed her role in the unreleased project.
Does Erika Kirk play a sniper in the movie?
Amid news of this movie, an old photo of Kirk has resurfaced. It shows her on a roof, holding what appears to be a sniper rifle. The picture was posted on her Instagram in 2013.
A person shared this photo on X recently, and wrote “Erika on a roof with a rifle, 2013! Was this from your movie, Erika? This is messed up! I don't know how much stranger it can get!”.
While Erika Kirk's role in the unreleased movie is not clear, she might have been holding a gun in the photo for its filming, since the image is captioned ‘pilot’ – which signifies the initial shooting for a show or movie.
Candace Owens Fort Huachuca claims
Owens had raised questions about Erika Kirk's alibi ahead of Charlie Kirk's assassination and drawn links to Fort Huachuca. In her most recent episode, where she brought up November Renaissance, Owens said “Through the TPUSA executives, Erika Kirk sent me a video for her Fort Huachuca alibi. But the video was not what I was asking for, so I need to follow up with her to explain what I’m requesting.”
Another profile on X expanded upon the connection that Owens made, and wrote "Candace locks it in: Erika DEFINITELY knows Fort Huachuca – she filmed a teaser for "November Renaissance" (2010-2013) on/near the base! Plot? Corporate espionage, assassins, nanotech hacking minds to create "false realities" & transfer skills (e.g., Navy SEAL abilities)."