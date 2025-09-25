Who is Carl Kenneth Frantzve? A look at Erika Kirk's Swedish lineage

Erika Kirk is prominently in the spotlight after becoming the new CEO of Turning Point USA, following her husband, Charlie Kirk's, assassination. Kirk, 31, and the founder of TPUSA, was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Following Erika Kirk's ascension to CEO, there have been several rumors surrounding the 36-year-old.(REUTERS)

Following Erika's ascension to CEO, there have been several rumors surrounding the 36-year-old. One claimed that she worked as a casting director for Donald Trump's beauty pageants. Another claimed Erika was banned from Romania after her charity was linked to child trafficking. However, these claims remain unsubstantiated.

Nonetheless, the interest in Erika Kirk's life is palpable, including her Swedish lineage. Erika has said her grandfather was a Swedish immigrant who fought in two wars. So, who is Carl Kenneth Frantzve, Erika's grandfather? Here's all you need to know.

Who is Carl Kenneth Frantzve?

Carl Kenneth Frantzve was born on January 30, 1922, in Falun, Sweden. In time, he immigrated to the US, and died at the age of 94, in Surprise, Arizona, on October 4, 2016. He had four children with wife Elaine Wicklund Frantzve – Kent, Kendra, Kimberly and Karla. His grandkids include Cassandra, Scott, Heather, and Jasmine, apart from Erika.

His obituary read “Remembered by all for his gentle spirit, quiet bravado, beautiful temperament, high moral fiber and numerous honors.”

Frantzve fought in World War II and the Korean War. He was a Captain in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Pacific Theater, for which he got a Silver Star and a Bronze Star. He was also knighted by Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, for furthering US-Sweden relations, his obituary further stated.

Frantzve held the position of Grand Chief of the Independent Order of Vikings from 1977-1979, which is a Swedish-American fraternal organization. He was also Vice President of Manufacturing for American Bank Note Co. The company's history dates back to 1795 and it is known for being a secure engraver and printer, who help make counterfeit resistant currency.

Further, Erika's grandfather also reportedly enjoyed baseball, bowling, horse racing and his collections of stamps and coins. Speaking of her grandfather, Erika had said that he was ‘always super far right’, CNN reported.