Candace Owens-TPUSA row: 5 key takeaways from cease and desist letter over Charlie Kirk case
TPUSA has sent Candace Owens a cease and desist letter pertaining to her coverage of Charlie Kirk's death, she shared on her Instagram story.
Turning Point USA has sent Candace Owens a cease and desist letter, the conservative podcaster claimed on her Instagram story. Calling it a ‘legal document’, Owens made it clear that it would feature heavily on her podcast titled Candace.
Owens has been using the platform to speak out after TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10. Her theories, which have pointed at Israel and TPUSA's leadership, all without proof, has ruffled some feathers and even led to a sit-down with current CEO and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika.
Now, Owens has read out parts of the alleged TPUSA letter to her.
Here's all you need to know about their demands.
TPUSA letter: 5 key takeaways
Owens shared parts of the alleged letter, and ran her commentary parallelly.
- The letter alleged that Owens' investigation into Charlie Kirk's killing was ‘disparaging’ for Turning Point USA. Given that Owens was formerly a member of TPUSA, the letter notes that she embarked down this road while under NDA, which is meant to prevent just this sort of thing.
- Further, the letter went on to allege that when TPUSA demanded a retraction from Owens, not only did she refuse, but also maintained that there were ‘shady’ people at the organization. Not only did Owens not back down when speaking of this on her podcast, but also asked whether she should blindly praise the people there, in that case. Owens added that people like Andrew Kolvet, TPUSA spokesperson, and Brian Harpole, who was on Charlie Kirk's security, are far more damaging to the organization.
- TPUSA claimed they had made all efforts to furbish Owens with the 'truth' but she refused and continued to deal in 'lies.' Owens challenged this saying she had only tracked what was happening while others around her changed statements. She pointed to TPUSA and said there had been contradictory claims about Charlie having his phone and having messaged others the day before he was shot.
- TPUSA claimed Owens had accused a worker with the organization of being 'evasive' when it came to clearing Erika Kirk's name especially with her being at Fort Huachuca.
- The letter from TPUSA made it explicitly clear that Owens must completely stay away from mentioning the organization with any implication she might have in Kirk's case. “Ms. Owens Farmer must not state or imply that TPUSA, and/or its employees, agents, directors, officers, affiliates, programs, or services knew about the assassination beforehand, participated in the assassination day-of, or covered up the truth about the assassination after the fact,” the alleged letter, as shared by Owens, read.
Given Owens' combative approach on the podcast today, it does not seem likely that she will adhere to what the letter demands. Today itself, she pointed to the likes of Kolvet, Harpole, and Tyler Bower of the TPUSA. If Owens does not follow the letter, she might be hit with a lawsuit from the organization.
While the feud between Owens and TPUSA seems to be deepening, Erika Kirk has sought a speedy trial for Tyler Robinson, the Utah native authorities have arrested for Kirk's murder.
