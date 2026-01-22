Candace Owens claims TPUSA sent ‘legal letter’ amid Charlie Kirk death row; ‘in our lawsuit era’

“Turning Point USA sent me a legal letter,” Owens wrote, attaching an emoticon after her message. The news comes after Owens had reached an apparent truce with TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk , who ascended to her position following husband Charlie Kirk 's assassination.

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens shared that Turning Point USA had sent her a ‘legal letter’. Owens made the announcement on her Instagram stories, and a snapshot of it was quickly circulated online.

Owens has been vocal about theories surrounding Kirk's killing on September 10, and it has not gone down well with Erika who wants the law to take its course. While Owens has hinted at Israel's and TPUSA's involvement, all without proof, authorities have arrested and are trying Tyler Robinson for Kirk's murder.

Also Read | Candace Owens claims Andrew Kolvet 'betrayed' Charlie Kirk in bombshell accusation; sparks outrage, ‘back to dream land’ In fact, Owens herself was a member of the TPUSA in the past and during her many outlandish theories, she's gone up against the organization. Before the meeting with Erika Kirk, Owens was locked in a very public feud with TPUSA, where she had issues with the scheduling of an invite to The Charlie Kirk Show podcast, so the air could be cleared.

The latest ‘legal letter’ does not appear to have fazed the 36-year-old either. She reacted to it on an X post, and in a follow-up story on Instagram, offering a peak into what Owens' latest podcast episode would deal with.

Candace Owens reacts to TPUSA's ‘legal letter’ Owens reacted to the ‘legal letter’ which she explained was a ‘cease and desist’ that the organization was allegedly sending to several content creators, ostensibly due to their coverage of TPUSA and Charlie Kirk's assassination.

“In our lawsuit ERA!,” Owens wrote on X, adding that she would be discussing TPUSA sending her a legal letter, alongside the Beckham family drama. “Brooklyn Beckham sends his parents a legal letter!,” Owens wrote, adding, “Justin Baldoni lawsuit reveals that Taylor called him a little bitch,” hinting at more tea to come in her show's episode.