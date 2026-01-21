Erika Kirk-Madame X: Bizarre link on social media adds fresh twist to Charlie Kirk death row

“Two women named Erika Kirk, separated by 54 years. Same exact name. Same exact spelling - Erika with a K. Both political wives. Both married to outspoken Republicans. Same look. Same blonde hair. Same blue eyes. Same facial structure. Even the same eyeliner,” a person said, as part of a longer post on the subject.

Several posts on X and Facebook tried to draw links between Erika Kirk and ‘Madame X’.

Kirk's personal life has been in focus and now a strange claim has been made online pointing to the apparent similarities between the 37-year-old and a deceased figure in Florida politics. To be sure, these claims have been made by unverified profiles. Here's what to know about the buzz surrounding Erika Kirk and Madame X.

Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO, has been bizarrely linked to another woman of the same name, who was also known as ‘Madame X’, across social media posts. Kirk has been in the limelight since she was elevated within the TPUSA structure, following husband Charlie Kirk 's assassination on September 10.

On Facebook too, the same video was shared on different pages, with the caption reading, “THIS IS WHERE THE ERIKA KIRK STORY GOES FROM WEIRD TO DISTURBING.”

Who is Madame X? The Madame X that Erika Kirk is being compared to, was a real person. She was married to Florida Governor Claude Kirk. When she was first introduced to the world of Florida politics, she was known as ‘Madame X’, because little was known about her past.

Madame X was blonde and her real name was Erika Carola Mattfeld. She was a German from Brazil as per her obituary in the Palm Beach Daily News. Erika Mattfeld Kirk died on April 26, at the age of 88, at Lourdes Noreen McKeen in West Palm Beach.