Candace Owens drops Erika Kirk's giggling audio days after Charlie's death: ‘I thought she would be more upset'

Candace Owens has shared an audio of Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk's giggling during an internal Zoom meeting, which was held just 11 days following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. Candace Owens shared audio of Erika Kirk giggling in a meeting shortly after her husband Charlie's assassination (File )

In the leaked audio, Kirk is heard laughing and discussing the TPUSA event arranged after the assassination of her husband, expressing gratitude for merchandise sales and staff assistance in organizing the memorial.

Candace Owens leaks Erika Kirk's upbeat TPUSA call On her YouTube channel, which boasts 5.75 million subscribers, Owens released a video entitled 'Erika Kirk's Upbeat TPUSA Call Less Than Two Weeks After Charlie Kirk's Assassination.' She highlighted the timing of the call, stating, “I want to remind you that Charlie has not been dead for two weeks.” Additionally, she emphasized that the obvious point of the call was to introduce Erika Kirk as the new leader.

“Hi everybody, I still love these emojis, Zoom, haha, things. I don't even know where to begin, the fact that we were able to pull off an event of the century. Like it's just insane,” Erika stated in the meeting.

She further recounted how the “stadium overflowed” with more than 275,000 attendees and noted that over 200,000 merchandise sales had been accomplished. Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude to the teams that contributed to the event's organization.

Charlie's widow also thanked events, development, graphic design and production teams for working “20-hour days for a week during the time of us grieving the loss of my husband.”

After calling her employees as “breathing angels,” she abruptly shifted into a tirade regarding the purported conflict among the workers. “I don't care if any of you have beef with each other from the past or have issues with someone said something about this or that, please put it to rest.”

“My husband's dead, like I'm not trying to be morbid but he's dead, and it puts life into perspective of how short it is,” she added.

‘I just thought she would be more upset,’ says Candace Owens As the clip of Erika ends, Owens blasted her for giggling and counting numbers, saying: “It is the general tone that is off-putting. It's the laughter that is off-putting. It's again, we are not even 2 weeks after watching your husband be assassinated. We're talking about numbers and metrics that have been hit and my husband's dead, not to be morbid.”

“That is a sentence that I and this was not my husband and I had no sort of the type of relationship that she had with him that I was able to utter least of I mean that's moving pretty quickly to the acceptance phase. Now we know everybody grieves differently in my imagination. I don't… I just thought she would be more upset,” she concluded.