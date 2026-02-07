Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Massive police action after second note; cops on Tucson home rooftop, roads closed

A second note was sent in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case, after which a massive police presence was seen near her home, which is near Tucson, Arizona. Pima County Sheriff's Office and the local FBI field office confirmed receiving the note. A drone view shows investigators searching the home of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, U.S. February 6, 2026. (REUTERS) “The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity,” the statement read, adding, “While this is one new piece of information, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are still asking anyone with tips to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.” Soon after, reporters noticed massive police action in the area nearby. Also Read | Nancy Guthrie kidnapped by drug cartel? Theory emerges about Savannah Guthrie's mom; 'miles from Mexico' “Right now -- investigators are back at Nancy Guthrie's house. They are closing down the road and moving all media out for investigative purposes," a NewsNation reporter noted on X. A clip showing how roads had been cleared was attached to the post as well.

Authorities also plan to go from property to property to carry out searches. A notice from Catalina Foothills Association was sent to the local residents. “Residents in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood received this letter today,” a reporter noted.

The sheriff's department issued a statement in this regard, saying “Investigators are conducting follow-up at the Guthrie home & in the surrounding areas. The roadway in front of the home is currently restricted to provide investigators space. (Camino Escalante is restricted from Cerrada Nopal to E Camino el Ganado).” They shared a map of the area as well.

Visuals also showed investigators on the roof of Guthrie's house. “Aerial view of Nancy Guthrie's property- an FBI agent on the roof while another agent takes photos of that area,” a page mentioned.

“Fox News on YouTube is showing law enforcement on Nancy Guthrie's roof right now,” added another.