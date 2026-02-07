Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: New ransom note sent after Camron Guthrie's video plea; cops ‘actively investigating’ matter

A second note has been sent in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case. Pima County Sheriff's Office notified about it in a statement on X. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gives an update on the investigation after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. (REUTERS)

This comes after son Camron Guthrie put out a pleading video message yesterday, seeking contact with whoever might have taken the 84-year-old woman. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday after she missed her regular church service. Authorities believe she was taken from her home between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

She dined with her daughter, Annie, who lives close by on Saturday night and Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni dropped her home, as per New York Times, making him the last person to speak to her before her disappearance. An alleged ransom note was already sent as Guthrie remained missing. However, despite the deadlines mentioned in the note passing, there was no further contact.

Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host and Nancy's daughter, was the first to release a video, flanked by her siblings Camron and Annie. She pleaded with whoever had taken Nancy to return her too. Camron, meanwhile, stressed that it was very important that the person ‘reach out’ so they could take the matter forward.

The new note, details on which are scare, appear to have been sent after that.