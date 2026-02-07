Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: New ransom note sent after Camron Guthrie's video plea; cops ‘actively investigating’ matter
A second note has been sent in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, which comes after son Camron put out a video pleading for contact with whoever took her.
A second note has been sent in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case. Pima County Sheriff's Office notified about it in a statement on X.
This comes after son Camron Guthrie put out a pleading video message yesterday, seeking contact with whoever might have taken the 84-year-old woman. Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday after she missed her regular church service. Authorities believe she was taken from her home between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
She dined with her daughter, Annie, who lives close by on Saturday night and Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni dropped her home, as per New York Times, making him the last person to speak to her before her disappearance. An alleged ransom note was already sent as Guthrie remained missing. However, despite the deadlines mentioned in the note passing, there was no further contact.
Also Read | Nancy Guthrie kidnapped by drug cartel? Theory emerges about Savannah Guthrie's mom; 'miles from Mexico'
Savannah Guthrie, TODAY show host and Nancy's daughter, was the first to release a video, flanked by her siblings Camron and Annie. She pleaded with whoever had taken Nancy to return her too. Camron, meanwhile, stressed that it was very important that the person ‘reach out’ so they could take the matter forward.
The new note, details on which are scare, appear to have been sent after that.
Authorities statement on new ransom note
The sheriff's office addressed the new note, saying “The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie. Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity.”
“While this is one new piece of information, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are still asking anyone with tips to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance,” the statement added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More