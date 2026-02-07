Nancy Guthrie missing case: 10 latest updates on the possible kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's mother

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, continues to evolve nearly a week after she was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, has reached the sixth day mark. Here are the 10 latest updates on the Nancy Guthrie missing case. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES, X/@AbbyLynn0715)

The investigating authorities are treating her disappearance as a criminal investigation and have stated that Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home against her will.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff under fire for massive blunders in first response

10 latest developments in the Nancy Guthrie missing case $50,000 reward announced At a press conference hosted by the PCSD on Thursday, February 5, FBI Agent Heith Janke stated that a $50,000 reward is being offered to anyone who comes forward with information that results in Nancy's return or the arrest of anyone responsible for her disappearance.

Ransom notes received by media outlets Media outlets have received several ransom notes, some of which include detailed information about the Guthrie residence.

However, investigating authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of these ransom notes and have already arrested one individual, Darrick Callella, for sending a fake ransom message.

Arrest and release of Derrick Callella Derrick Callella is the man who was arrested for threatening Guthrie's daughter and son-in-law, soon after the family uploaded an appeal for help on Instagram.

Janke said in the press conference that there is, however, “no evidence to connect this” to Guthrie.” He clarified that Callella was rather attempting to make money off of the high-profile missing case of Nancy Guthrie.

Callella was released on a $20,000 bond on Friday, February 6.

Blood evidence is confirmed According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, blood discovered on the porch of her house was identified as Nancy's.

Nanos said at the press conference on Thursday, “The only DNA evidence we got back is on the porch. We saw the report of that blood. It came back to Nancy.”

Savannah Guthrie and family plead for contact Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, released a video on February 4, making a direct appeal to whoever has their mother to contact the family and show proof she is alive.

Camron Guthrie shares another video on Instagram, echoing the previous video. He said, “We need you to reach out, and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward.”

Read more: Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: New ransom note sent after Camron Guthrie's video plea

Retired FBI agents flags lack of contact between family and possible kidnapper A former FBI agent, Andrew McCabe, says, “Every kidnapper knows that you cannot get the money, the ransom, unless you’ve provided proof of life.”

According to James Gagliano, another retired FBI supervisory special agent, the most alluring aspect of the kidnapping case is that the person or people who allegedly kidnapped Nancy Guthrie haven't gotten in touch with her family, despite their requests for direct communication.

Read more: Nancy Guthrie missing case update: Expert weighs in on motive

Neighbors spotted a suspicious white van In the days before her disappearance, Brett McIntire, who lives across the street from Guthrie, told the New York Post that he had seen a full-sized white van with no markings parked on the street.

McIntire said, “It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides.” He further added, “Normally people that are coming to work on your home will have a company vehicle or if they’re independent something written on it.”

No suspects named six days after According to the most recent information, no suspects or people of interest have been made public in connection with the disappearance.

Nanos said at the press conference that the police, “Everybody's still a suspect.” He said that the police force is talking to everyone related to the case. “We would be irresponsible if we didn't talk to everybody, the Uber driver, the gardener, the pool person, whoever,” Nanos said.

Police did not confirm forced entry At the press conference on Thursday, Nanos denied the claims of forced entry to Nancy's home and labelled them as rumors.

“Whether it's forced entry or not forced entry, that is something we're just not discussing,” Nanos said at the conference.

They also confirmed that there were no security cameras smashed or destroyed.