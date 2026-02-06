Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Who is Derrick Callella, suspect arrested in Nancy Guthrie ransom note case?

    Nancy Guthrie case: A criminal complaint filed in Arizona accuses a man, identified as Derrick Callella, of sending harassing text messages to Guthrie family

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 2:11 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Nancy Guthrie case: A federal criminal complaint filed in Arizona accuses a man, identified as Derrick Callella, of sending harassing text messages to ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie shortly after an alleged ransom video was released. This comes days after the television anchor's mother was kidnapped.

    Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gives an update on the investigation after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)
    Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gives an update on the investigation after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

    In a press conference on Thursday, Pima County officials revealed that the FBI has arrested an imposter who submitted a fake ransom note to law enforcement because ‘they wanted to profit from the situation’. It is unclear if Callella was the same person.

    Complaint surfaces

    According to the complaint, on or about February 4, the daughter and son-in-law of the kidnapping victim each received a text message from the phone number 760-209-0552 stating: "Did you get the bitcoin were [sic] waiting on our end for the transaction."

    "The messages were received while A.C. and T.C. were in Arizona." Here AC is Annie and Tommaso Cioni.

    IP address linked to California address

    Law enforcement traced the 0552 Number to a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) application that allows users to obtain secondary phone numbers. An emergency disclosure request revealed the number was registered to the email address derrickcallella@gmail.com, the complaint states.

    Records further showed the number was accessed from IP address 70.93.243.103 at approximately 6:02 p.m. on February 4, 2026. That IP address was linked to Callella’s residence in California.

    Derrick Callella admits

    After receiving Miranda warnings, Callella admitted to sending the two text messages and using the VoIP account. He told investigators he obtained family information from a "cyber website" and had been "following along and watching TV." He claimed he sent the messages "to see if the family would respond." Data also showed that approximately three minutes after the texts, Callella placed a 9-second call to a family member of Nancy Guthrie.

    The complaint notes that the two text messages have not been linked to the original ransom demand made on February 2, 2026. Callella faces charges related to the unauthorized transmission of the messages. The investigation remains ongoing.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Who Is Derrick Callella, Suspect Arrested In Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Case?
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes