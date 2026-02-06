‘White van, full-sized’: Neighbor spotted suspicious vehicle days before Nancy Guthrie went missing

Neighbors of Nancy Guthrie, mother of TV personality Savannah Guthrie, reported seeing a suspicious vehicle parked near her Tucson, Arizona, home in the days before she went missing. The home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, is seen from above. (AP)

Brett McIntire, who lives across the street from Guthrie, told the New York Post that he observed a full-sized white van with no markings parked on the street in the days prior to her disappearance.

“It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides. It was parked on the street,” McIntire said. He added that the sighting was unusual, noting, “Normally people that are coming to work on your home will have a company vehicle or if they’re independent something written on it”.

McIntire confirmed that he reported the van to police but could not recall the exact day he first saw it. His wife, Lisa McIntire, said the family is now considering installing security cameras despite already having a “pretty secure residence.”

“Brett and I were talking. And we thought, well, we should probably get one. We’ve have a pretty secure residence. Metal doors. I’m kind of a deep sleeper, so it’s unlikely someone could get past one of the metal doors. But we’re a little concerned,” she told New York Post.

Investigation and family appeal Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Feb 2, 2026, and the case was declared a criminal investigation the following day.

Officials have released an approximate timeline, placing her disappearance between January 31 and February 1, 2026.

Authorities said at a press conference Thursday that they believe Guthrie may still be alive and are actively investigating all leads, including reports of unusual activity around her residence.

Savannah Guthrie, along with her siblings, issued a video message appealing to the person who may be holding their mother. “We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive, and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” Savannah said.

So far, police have not identified any particular persons of interest, and a ransom note sent to local and national media outlets did not provide proof of life or a direct way to communicate with the sender.

The investigation remains ongoing.