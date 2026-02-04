Nancy Guthrie's last posts on Alex Pretti and Mahjong before vanishing

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, still remains missing in her home state of Arizona. Authorities stated that the 84-year-old was last seen at her residence in Catalina Foothills on Saturday, January 31. Nancy Guthrie, the missing mom of Today host Savannah (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Nancy's most recent Facebook post seems to have been made on January 27, just four days prior to her being reported missing, Parade reported. On that date, Nancy shared a Reel from Instagram featuring Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old American intensive care nurse who was shot and killed by federal agents during an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota.

Less than an hour before that, Nancy posted a video that explained the game of Mahjong, a well-known four-player tile game. Before this, Nancy was quite active on Facebook, with the majority of her shares and uploads focusing on political topics.

She also has an Instagram account, but it is private.

Nancy Guthrie missing: What we know about alleged ransom note As the missing probe continues, officials stated that alleged ransom note regarding the disappearance of Nancy included disturbing information about the night she vanished.

The note, which was sent to a local news station in Arizona, provided specifics about the 84-year-old mother's residence in Tucson and her attire on the Saturday night she went missing, as stated by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos during an interview with CBS News on Tuesday evening.

It remains uncertain whether the alleged note sent to CBS affiliate KOLD-TV in Arizona, which opted not to disclose its precise contents, is identical to the one sent to TMZ on Tuesday.

Nanos declined to confirm if the information in the note corresponded with the crime scene, where traces of blood and indications of forced entry were discovered.

“It’s like any piece of evidence. You give it to us, you give us a lead, we’re going to look at every aspect of that lead,” he stated,