Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Neighbor may offer big break, wants to speak to cops; ‘saw something’

A break might be coming in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Sunday. Authorities believe she was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona home on Saturday. The home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, is seen from above. (AP)

Since then, an alleged ransom letter has been sent while the family – Savannah, and siblings Annie and Camron, have made pleas on video to establish contact with whoever might have their mother. Investigators have also noted that time is of the essence since the 84-year-old is not likely to keep well in absence of her daily medication. People reported from a dispatch call that Guthrie had cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and used a pacemaker.

For now, the Pima County Sheriff's Office has not announced a suspect or person of interest. In a statement, they noted that they were talking to people who had had contact with Nancy Guthrie prior to her kidnapping. Among those authorities spoke to was Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni. As per New York Times, Cioni was the last to see Nancy, when he dropped her to her house – which is close to where he and Annie live.

Amid this race against time, a neighbor might be offering a break in the case.

What to know about Nancy Guthrie's neighbor Nancy Guthrie's neighbor who wished to speak to authorities lives in a house whose backyard touches the kidnapped woman's. She told reporters outside that she'd come to try and report a tip to detectives, as per Michael Ruiz of Fox News.

While she did not elaborate on the tip, the neighbor said she ‘saw something’ and wished to report it.