Nancy Guthrie kidnapping update: Neighbor may offer big break, wants to speak to cops; ‘saw something’
Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Sunday and cops believe she was kidnapped from her home, Saturday night.
A break might be coming in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case. Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Sunday. Authorities believe she was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona home on Saturday.
Since then, an alleged ransom letter has been sent while the family – Savannah, and siblings Annie and Camron, have made pleas on video to establish contact with whoever might have their mother. Investigators have also noted that time is of the essence since the 84-year-old is not likely to keep well in absence of her daily medication. People reported from a dispatch call that Guthrie had cardiac issues, high blood pressure, and used a pacemaker.
For now, the Pima County Sheriff's Office has not announced a suspect or person of interest. In a statement, they noted that they were talking to people who had had contact with Nancy Guthrie prior to her kidnapping. Among those authorities spoke to was Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni. As per New York Times, Cioni was the last to see Nancy, when he dropped her to her house – which is close to where he and Annie live.
Amid this race against time, a neighbor might be offering a break in the case.
What to know about Nancy Guthrie's neighbor
Nancy Guthrie's neighbor who wished to speak to authorities lives in a house whose backyard touches the kidnapped woman's. She told reporters outside that she'd come to try and report a tip to detectives, as per Michael Ruiz of Fox News.
While she did not elaborate on the tip, the neighbor said she ‘saw something’ and wished to report it.
This comes after a report of one of Guthrie's neighbor calling 911 over a car ‘creeping’ up his driveway. Police are also looking at a trespasser in a nearby yard in that area.
However, Guthrie's disappearance has taken the community by shock. A neighbor spoke to Fox News Digital, extolling the safety of the area. They remarked, “…by and large, there’s just no crime, or you know, the crime that does occur is a petty kind of crime, where someone might leave their car unlocked and kids walk by and take something. But nothing like this has occurred since I’ve been here,” adding, “There aren’t streetlights here because the sky here is one of the most perfect skies to be seen in a neighborhood in the country, and so people like dark skies and aren’t really afraid of the dark.”
