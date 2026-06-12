James Weston Higginbotham update: Auburn student’s family announces scholarship fund; funeral details out

Weston's mother, Nancy Higginbotham, also released details on her Facebook page of his visitation and funeral services, which are scheduled for Wednesday, June 17.

According to his family, the James “Weston” Higginbotham Endowed Scholarship Fund will support Auburn University students pursuing ecological engineering. Family members have asked mourners to donate to the scholarship in lieu of sending flowers, saying the fund will help preserve Weston's lifelong environmental mission.

The announcement comes days after authorities located his body during a search operation after he went missing while traveling abroad.

The family of James “Weston” Higginbotham has announced an endowed scholarship at Auburn University in Alabama to honor the 20-year-old student’s commitment to environmental causes following his death in Japan.

Read more: James Weston Higginbotham case update: Final text to friend revealed after Auburn student found dead in Japan

Scholarship reflects James Weston Higginbotham's environmental passion Higginbotham was studying biosystems engineering at Auburn University. He was involved in sustainability initiatives both on and off campus. He was preparing to travel to Bolivia in August to help oversee a water distribution project serving a local village through engineering outreach efforts.

The scholarship aligns closely with his academic and personal interests. Weston worked in Auburn's research department and participated in several student organizations. These included the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, Auburn Student Aerospace Projects and Engineers Without Borders.

His mother described him as a dedicated environmental advocate. He followed a vegan lifestyle and carried reusable items to minimize waste. Friends and family said sustainability was not simply an academic interest but a daily practice.

Read more: James Weston Higginbotham cause of death revealed? Missing American student found dead in Japan

Family remembers adventurous spirit and global outlook After Weston was discovered dead in mountainous area outside Kyoto, his mother, Nancy, wrote in a Facebook post, “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words. We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.”

Beyond academics, Weston was known for his love of outdoor exploration. His mother described him as the family's "adventure leader." He often planned hiking and camping trips using traditional paper maps and enjoyed introducing others to nature.

His travels took him across some of the world's best-known hiking destinations, including Yosemite National Park, the Pyrenees, the Camino de Santiago and the Swiss Alps.

He was also an avid mountain biker, skier and endurance athlete. Weston also competed on Auburn University's climbing and triathlon teams. Through the new scholarship, they hope future Auburn students will continue the environmental work that defined his life and aspirations.