James Weston Higginbotham cause of death: Search and rescue volunteers in Japan have discovered the body of an Auburn University student, James "Weston" Higginbotham, who went missing during a family vacation, signifying a sorrowful conclusion to a frantic search that lasted several days across wooded mountains. The body of James Weston Higginbotham, a missing Auburn University student, was discovered in a mountainous area near Kyoto. (Facebook/Nancy Higginbotham)

In a social media update, the family of Higginbotham confirmed that their 20-year-old son was found dead on Saturday near Kyoto.

“Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,” the family said.

James Weston Higginbotham went missing on May 29 A devoted naturalist, Weston disappeared on May 29 after departing from his parents and brother to independently explore Kyoto, following a disagreement with his mother regarding her use of ChatGPT – and the natural resources that such AI necessitates – to plan their journey.

He was last seen walking alone in the Yamashina district of the city, on a route that led to a hiking trail in the adjacent woods.

According to the family, a 72-hour police search of the densely forested area, where Weston was last seen, concluded on Friday. This search involved over 100 police officers, K-9 units, and helicopters.

Higginbothams' search efforts On Saturday, the Higginbothams initiated their own search efforts, enlisting the assistance of local residents and a hired search and rescue team, concentrating on sections of the Yamashina forests that had not been covered by the police, as reported by the family.

“We know he is out in these woods somewhere,” wrote Nancy Higginbotham, Weston’s mother, in a Facebook update on Saturday morning.

After the discovery of Weston’s body, the family expressed their gratitude to those who had shared their story and assisted in the search.

“The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives,” the family said. “Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We will need them now more than ever. We will always love you, Weston.”