Olympics-Weston wins third straight skeleton World Cup overall title ahead of Games

Jan 16 - Britain's Matt Weston underlined his credentials as a favourite for skeleton gold at next month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics by clinching his third successive overall World Cup title on Friday. HT Image

In the final event of the season in Altenberg, Germany, Weston finished joint-second in a three-way tie with Christopher Grotheer and Axel Jungk to seal his victory.

"I'm kind of getting used to these three-way ties. It's the second one in my career and I think probably the second one I've ever seen. It's pretty crazy," Weston said.

"I wasn't that happy with how I slid today. It was not my best day on the track, but to still come away with a silver medal and in a three-way tie is quite a cool way to finish the season."

Britain also captured the first World Cup overall title in the skeleton mixed team event, which will make its Olympic debut next month.

Weston, who is still working his way back to full fitness after a quadriceps tear, ended the season on 1,545 points, with China's Yin Zheng in second and compatriot Marcus Wyatt third.

"I'm sort of back now . As with any kind of training, you've still got niggles here, there, everywhere and I'm trying to manage those," Weston said.

"I'm basically just looking after myself until Cortina, really. But I mean, yeah, what a crazy season."

Britain's Freya Tarbit and Marcus Wyatt finished fifth on Friday which was enough to ensure overall victory for Team GBR 1, who had led since the start of the season, with 818 points after four races.

Germany overtook the U.S. to claim second place with 778 points while the Americans were third on 770.

The overall women's title was won by Belgium's Kim Meylemans on Thursday.

The skeleton competition at the Milano Cortina Games will be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 9-15.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.