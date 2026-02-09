Why Nancy Guthrie cops searched septic tank? Did they find anything? Stunning details revealed

Authorities investigating the case of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, conducted a search of a septic tank located behind her residence on Sunday. Drone footage captured them as they opened a manhole cover in the backyard. A Pima County Sheriff's Office deputy stands outside of the home of Nancy Guthrie on February 8, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her home in the early hours of February 1. (Getty Images via AFP)

Three detectives were pictured inserting a long pole into the manhole situated behind the house. However, no additional details have been disclosed regarding their search objectives, according to NY POST.

The investigators departed without any findings. The reasons behind their decision to inspect the septic tank remain unclear.

This development comes as law enforcement reiterated that they have not identified any suspects or persons of interest in this case.

The 84-year-old woman was last seen more than a week ago after being dropped off at her Tucson home by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.

Why Nancy Guthrie cops searched septic tank? Amid the search, a former law enforcement official stated that investigators looking for Nancy Guthrie might have been examining her septic tank for evidence that could have been disposed of in the toilet.

Speaking to Daily Mail, former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard said, “A lot of people forget that having a septic tank means waste water doesn’t go into a city sewer, it goes into the tank.”

“So, somebody may have flushed something thinking that would get rid of it, but instead it would actually just be deposited in the septic tank. It is a possibility that [investigators] are now trying to make sure that there’s nothing in there that could indicate any kind of guilt,” he added.

Nancy Guthrie's children release heartfelt plea Possible ransom notes have been dispatched to several news organizations over the past week, with one note demanding a payment of $6 million in bitcoin.

On Saturday, Savannah and her two siblings released a second video directed at their mother’s potential abductors.

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her," Savannah said.

“This is the only way we will have peace… This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” she added.

Law enforcement was seen returning to Annie’s residence on Saturday, exiting her property with a silver Cellebrite case, which is used for the recovery of digital forensic evidence, as per The Post.