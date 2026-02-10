How many grandchildren does Nancy Guthrie have? What we know

The disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has drawn attention, with interest in her family, including questions about her grandchildren. However, public reporting so far offers limited clarity on the exact number. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos exits the press room past a missing persons poster after giving an update on the investigation after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, February 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

According to CBS News, authorities and family statements have referred broadly to her grandchildren without specifying how many she had. No official law enforcement briefing or family appeal has included a confirmed total, and major outlets have avoided citing an exact number.

Savannah Guthrie’s children What is known with certainty comes from family-related reporting and social media coverage. Based on these reports, Nancy Guthrie was the grandmother of at least two children: Savannah Guthrie’s son and daughter.

Savannah shares two children with her husband, communications consultant Michael Feldman:

Vale Guthrie Feldman, born on August 13, 2014, who is 11 years old as of February 2026

Charles “Charley” Max Guthrie Feldman, born on December 8, 2016, now 9 years old These two children are the only grandchildren publicly identified by name in verified media coverage.

Ongoing investigation FBI and local authorities continue to investigate Nancy's disappearance, which officials have described as a suspected abduction.

She went missing from her Tucson, Arizona home in January.

The FBI has announced a $50,000 reward for information that could help locate her or lead to an arrest, according to CBS News.

While Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have made emotional public appeals for information, they have largely kept details about their children and extended family private.

What we can confirm so far Based on current, verifiable reporting:

Nancy Guthrie had multiple grandchildren

At least two grandchildren are confirmed: Savannah Guthrie’s children, Vale and Charley

Until family members or authorities release additional details, reports continue to rely strictly on confirmed information rather than speculation.