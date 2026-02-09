Lawyer says Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance makes very ‘little sense’ as an abduction case, ‘Kidnappers usually ask for…’

Lawyer Lee, who describes herself as a “30-year trial attorney, YouTuber, mediator, Harvard Law grad” on X, wrote, “Nancy Guthrie’s case makes so little sense to me as a kidnapping. As a lawyer, I’ve been involved in many high-profile cases and they are WAY more complicated because of the media presence. Kidnappers usually ask for privacy and secrecy. It would make no sense to kidnap the mom of a media celebrity because you are getting the opposite.”

A lawyer has revealed why she finds Nancy Guthrie’s case very unusual, especially considering that it is being treated as a kidnapping case. Arizona police revealed on February 2 that Nancy, the mother of Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie , was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept.

Nancy’s case is getting massive media attention, much more compared to other abduction cases, mostly owing to Savannah’s popularity in the media circle. The case has even drawn President Donald Trump’s attention, who directed federal law enforcement to help bring the 84-year-old home.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Latest update on the case Amid the search for Nancy, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has said that it will “maintain a presence” at the missing woman’s residence for “security purposes.” This came after police were seen searching a septic tank behind her home on Sunday, February 8.

Drone footage showed officers opening a manhole cover in the backyard of the house and sticking a long pole inside. It is unclear, however, what they were looking for.

Journalist Brian Entin confirmed the same in an X post, while adding in another post that “investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to this case.”

Meanwhile, Savannah said in a new video that the family has agreed to pay ransom for her mother's release. She was joined by her siblings Camron and Annie in the video.