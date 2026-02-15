Nancy Guthrie day 14 update: 4 major developments on Saturday as search continues for missing woman

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie of NBC's Today show, entered day 14 on Saturday with new evidence and leads. The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered day 13, with authorities intensifying efforts amid new forensic leads and video footage of a masked suspect. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble (REUTERS)

Authorities consider the case a likely kidnapping and have intensified efforts to search with new forensic leads, updated ransom notes and video footage.

Nancy Guthrie case key developments and evidences Doorbell footage and suspect details The footage of a masked prowler messing with her doorbell camera is by far the largest clue in the nearly two weeks since the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, according to the Arizona sheriff in charge of the case.

As of day 14, no arrests have been made nor suspects named; however, investigators have released detailed information about the individual recorded on the doorbell camera footage.

The suspect, a masked man outside Guthrie's front door, was described by the bureau as an average-built male who stood between 5'9" and 5'10".

The man had on a 25-liter black "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack, dark clothes, black gloves, and sneakers. Joshua Skule, a former executive assistant director for intelligence at the FBI, told CNN that the agency will look into the quantity and timing of these backpack sales.

DNA evidence According to investigators, forensic experts found DNA in Guthrie's house that does not belong to her or anyone in her close social circle. Authorities claim the genetic material is currently being analyzed in the lab. They have not disclosed where in the house the DNA evidence was discovered.

According to CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller, if the DNA profile matches a person whose past criminal history is already in law enforcement databases, it may speed up efforts to identify a suspect.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department blocked a street According to a law enforcement officer, an operation connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance on Friday night concluded without any arrests.

Multiple vehicles from the FBI, SWAT and forensics were spotted at the scene about two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home, and closed off a street. The street reopened after about four hours.

Officer Nanos says the “ups and downs are exhausting” On Saturday, February 14, Sheriff Chris Nanos told The New York Times that it could take a long time before they can find Nancy. “Maybe it's weeks or months or years from now. But we won't quit,” Nanos said.

He also said he is exhausted from the constant change and the hope that developments and evidence will lead to a suspect. “It's exhausting, these ups and downs. But…We're going to find Nancy. We're going to find this guy.”