Mel Schilling cause of death: How did Married at First Sight star die at 54?

Mel Schilling, the dating coach from Married at First Sight, has passed away at the age of 54, as announced by her husband on Instagram. Mel Schilling dies at 54. (Mel Schilling/Instagram)

Mel Schilling's cause of death This news comes two weeks after Schilling disclosed that her cancer had metastasized to her brain.

According to Schilling, who joined the cast of the reality television series in 2016, her colon cancer was diagnosed in December 2023.

In a statement, her husband Gareth said, she “passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.”

Also Read: What did Jessi Pierce husband say after her and kids horrific death? All we know as donations surge in for Mike Hinrichs

“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling - matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate,” he stated.

"In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life.

“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly.

“Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me. This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 - and nailed both.

“If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff. I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful. Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”