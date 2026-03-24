Mel Schilling cause of death: How did Married at First Sight star die at 54?
Mel Schilling, known for her role on Married at First Sight, passed away at 54. Her husband shared the news of her passing on Instagram.
Mel Schilling, the dating coach from Married at First Sight, has passed away at the age of 54, as announced by her husband on Instagram.
Mel Schilling's cause of death
This news comes two weeks after Schilling disclosed that her cancer had metastasized to her brain.
According to Schilling, who joined the cast of the reality television series in 2016, her colon cancer was diagnosed in December 2023.
In a statement, her husband Gareth said, she “passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.”
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“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling - matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate,” he stated.
"In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life.
“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly.
“Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me. This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 - and nailed both.
“If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff. I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful. Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”
Schilling opens up about cancer spreading in brain
Schilling initially became a part of Mafs in her native Australia and subsequently participated in the UK edition of the program, which is broadcast on E4.
Earlier in March, she informed that her cancer had spread, affecting the left side of her brain, and that there was "nothing further" that medical professionals could do to address it.
She detailed that she had completed 16 cycles of chemotherapy, succeeded by radiotherapy while filming for Mafs.
Schilling had earlier declared her intention to withdraw from the Australian iteration of the show after serving 12 seasons on the expert panel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More